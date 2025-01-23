Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Join the nine-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter for a hometown concert at the Franklin Theatre just outside Nashville. Sheryl Crow performs her greatest hits along with fan favorites and several new songs from her latest album, "Evolution."

Sheryl Crow in Concert Preview

From her website: Songwriter. Activist. Rock star. Woman. Champion. Mother. Nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow is many things, but at the core, she remains a creative spirit channeling her talents into music that lifts people up, brings them together, and speaks to the truths on the horizon. Crow’s is a career beyond dreams, with songs that defined the third wave of feminism, a rockist’s ability to sweep the pop charts without losing any edge and enough wide-open Midwestern joy to captivate the world. Sheryl Crow on Facebook / Instagram

Keoni Keur / PBS

