SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: The Crystal Coast of North Carolina

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 31, 2025 at 1:50 PM PST
Cape Lookout, Sept. 20, 2012, Crystal Coast of North Carolina
Karen Gould
Cape Lookout, Sept. 20, 2012, Crystal Coast of North Carolina

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

"Kick off your shoes and join me as I discover why North Carolina’s Crystal Coast is a PLACE TO LOVE"

On this episode, Samantha Brown embarks on a boat ride to Shackelford Banks, where wildlife biologist Dr. Sue Stuska introduces her to the wild horse herd. She enjoys an afternoon in Beaufort, North Carolina, listening to musician Barefoot Wade.

Places to Love - Crystal Coast of North Carolina Episode Trailer!

At the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center, she helps build a boat. On Harkers Island, they sample oysters and learn about their unique "merroir."

In Cape Lookout, she meets NASA Ambassador Brandon Porter and discovers the dark sky park designation before wrapping up her trip with a gourmet seafood dinner by Chef Kevin Davis on the Oceanana Pier.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
