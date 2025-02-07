INDEPENDENT LENS: The In Between

Monday, Feb. 10, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

A documentary feature film about joy, loss, and coming of age on the Texas/Mexico border on INDEPENDENT LENS.

Following her brother’s death, filmmaker Robie Flores returns to Eagle Pass, the Texas border town where she grew up, to document the places that shaped their family. When she finds a treasure trove of her brother’s footage that brings him back to life, it sparks a reflection on growing up along the U.S.-Mexico border, the “frontera.”

INDEPENDENT LENS: Trailer | The In Between

But the youth of today, in all their complexity, challenge her personal reverie, sparking a meditation on how Mexican-American identity takes shape, and what it feels and sounds like to grow up straddling two worlds.

INDEPENDENT LENS / PBS A filmmaker returns home to Eagle Pass, Texas, after the death of her brother to reflect on their lives growing up and to explore how fronterizo identity takes shape on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Shot entirely in an immersive vérité form, “The In Between” dances playfully between personal and collective coming-of-age experiences as Flores rediscovers the possibilities of joy in the aftermath of grief, and the beautiful mysteries of her complex hometown.

In tribute to the brother she lost, “The In Between” is a bittersweet love letter offering a nuanced and unexpected portrait of the unique community at the border.

Filmmaker Quote:

“The border is such a unique and beautiful American landscape. Growing up there was idyllic. I didn't know it then, because when I saw the border on the news or in movies, it was sensationalized, it didn't look like what I was living,” said director Robie Flores. “But I’m so proud that I now get to reflect my local experience of it back to our community and share it with everyone else who hasn’t had the pleasure yet.”

Watch On Your Schedule: “The In Between” premieres on PBS’s INDEPENDENT LENS on Feb. 10, 2025. The film will also be available to stream on the PBS app.