Wednesday, Feb, 12, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Black Panthers co-founder Huey Newton is accused of murdering a white policeman after a car stop in 1967 Oakland. A landmark trial ensues and Newton's defense team calls out racism in the judicial system. With a death penalty looming, a shocking verdict is delivered that still reverberates today.

AMERICAN JUSTICE ON TRIAL: People v. Newton

American Justice On Trial: People V. Newton: Selecting The Jury

American Justice On Trial: People V. Newton: Protests Outside the Courthouse

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton: Jury Deliberations

From Pianist to Black Power Revolutionary

