AMERICAN JUSTICE ON TRIAL 'People v. Newton'
Wednesday, Feb, 12, 2025 at 11 p.m.
Black Panthers co-founder Huey Newton is accused of murdering a white policeman after a car stop in 1967 Oakland. A landmark trial ensues and Newton's defense team calls out racism in the judicial system. With a death penalty looming, a shocking verdict is delivered that still reverberates today.
American Justice On Trial: People V. Newton: Selecting The Jury
American Justice On Trial: People V. Newton: Protests Outside the Courthouse
American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton: Jury Deliberations
From Pianist to Black Power Revolutionary
