Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

AMERICAN JUSTICE ON TRIAL 'People v. Newton'

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 11, 2025 at 3:03 PM PST
Leading member of the Black Panther Party Huey Newton in August of 1977.
Los Angeles Times
Leading member of the Black Panther Party Huey Newton in August of 1977.

Wednesday, Feb, 12, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Black Panthers co-founder Huey Newton is accused of murdering a white policeman after a car stop in 1967 Oakland. A landmark trial ensues and Newton's defense team calls out racism in the judicial system. With a death penalty looming, a shocking verdict is delivered that still reverberates today.

AMERICAN JUSTICE ON TRIAL: People v. Newton
American Justice On Trial: People V. Newton: Selecting The Jury
American Justice On Trial: People V. Newton: Protests Outside the Courthouse
American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton: Jury Deliberations
From Pianist to Black Power Revolutionary

Watch On Your Schedule: AMERICAN JUSTICE ON TRIAL "People v. Newton" is available to stream with the PBS app.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News