NOVA: Egypts Tombs of Amun

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 11, 2025 at 12:45 PM PST
Follow archaeologists as they discover a long lost ancient cemetery in Egypt’s sacred desert. Treasures emerge unlike anything seen by the team, revealing details of a unique period, when women had extraordinary power.

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

An archaeological detective story opens a door into an extraordinary moment in the story of Ancient Egypt, as the discovery of a long-lost cemetery not far from King Tut’s tomb shines a light on an often-overlooked Egyptian kingdom.

About 2,700 years ago, kings from Nubia – present day Sudan – conquered Egypt, and during their reigns, shifted the status of Egyptian women. Archaeologists and historians reveal how the ascent of The God’s Wife of Amun lifted some women to the highest echelons of religious, political, and financial power in the ancient Egyptian empire.

Watch On Your Schedule: NOVA "Egypts Tombs of Amun" will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

