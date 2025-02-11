NOVA: Egypts Tombs of Amun

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

An archaeological detective story opens a door into an extraordinary moment in the story of Ancient Egypt, as the discovery of a long-lost cemetery not far from King Tut’s tomb shines a light on an often-overlooked Egyptian kingdom.

About 2,700 years ago, kings from Nubia – present day Sudan – conquered Egypt, and during their reigns, shifted the status of Egyptian women. Archaeologists and historians reveal how the ascent of The God’s Wife of Amun lifted some women to the highest echelons of religious, political, and financial power in the ancient Egyptian empire.

