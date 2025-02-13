Give Now
FRONTLINE: Battle for Tibet

By Jennifer Robinson
Published February 13, 2025 at 3:09 PM PST
Investigating China’s rule over Tibet. With footage from inside the region, FRONTLINE examines how the Communist regime controls Tibet’s Buddhist population, and the battle over the succession of its spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Watch On Your Schedule: FRONTLINE "Battle for Tibet" will be available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS app, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Credits: Directed and produced by: Gesbeen Mohammad

FRONTLINE explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times - from business and health to social issues, politics and war.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
