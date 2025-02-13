Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

FRONTLINE investigates China’s rule over Tibet. With footage from inside the region, how the Communist regime controls Tibet’s Buddhist population, and the battle over the succession of its spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

Watch On Your Schedule: FRONTLINE "Battle for Tibet" will be available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS app, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Credits: Directed and produced by: Gesbeen Mohammad

