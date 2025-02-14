ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Living History Farms - Hour 1
Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
ROADSHOW visits Living History Farms for treasures including a 1977 Kenner Darth Vader figure, a Tippco toy motorcycle with a sidecar, and a Ty Cobb professional model bat, ca. 1925. Can you guess the top $75,000 to $125,000 treasure?
