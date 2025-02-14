Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Living History Farms, Hour 1

ROADSHOW visits Living History Farms for treasures including a 1977 Kenner Darth Vader figure, a Tippco toy motorcycle with a sidecar, and a Ty Cobb professional model bat, ca. 1925. Can you guess the top $75,000 to $125,000 treasure?

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Michael Bertoia (left) appraises a Tippco large motorcycle with sidecar, ca. 1935, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, February 17 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

GBH / GBH Lark E. Mason (left) appraises a Chinese vase with French ormolu mount, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, February 17 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

