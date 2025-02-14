Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Living History Farms - Hour 1

Published February 14, 2025 at 10:12 AM PST
Arlie Sulka (left) appraises a Ioan Nemtoi studio art glass vase, ca. 2005, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, February 17 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Kathryn Gamble for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Arlie Sulka (left) appraises a Ioan Nemtoi studio art glass vase, ca. 2005, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, February 17 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Living History Farms, Hour 1

ROADSHOW visits Living History Farms for treasures including a 1977 Kenner Darth Vader figure, a Tippco toy motorcycle with a sidecar, and a Ty Cobb professional model bat, ca. 1925. Can you guess the top $75,000 to $125,000 treasure?

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Michael Bertoia (left) appraises a Tippco large motorcycle with sidecar, ca. 1935, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, February 17 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Michael Bertoia (left) appraises a Tippco large motorcycle with sidecar, ca. 1935, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, February 17 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Lark E. Mason (left) appraises a Chinese vase with French ormolu mount, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, February 17 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
GBH
/
GBH
Lark E. Mason (left) appraises a Chinese vase with French ormolu mount, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, February 17 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now

David Weiss (right) appraises a George Gardner Symons Winter Glow oil, ca. 1920, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, February 17 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
David Weiss (right) appraises a George Gardner Symons Winter Glow oil, ca. 1920, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, February 17 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

More News