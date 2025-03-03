Earth, Wind & Fire: iHeart Radio Live

Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Tune in to the legendary Grammy Award-winning band Earth, Wind & Fire’s iHeartRadio Live performance for an unforgettable night of music and celebration. With their signature blend of soul, funk, pop, and R&B, the band delivers a high-energy performance filled with timeless hits like “Shining Star,” “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Let’s Groove,” and more.

iHeart Radio Live with Earth, Wind, & Fire: Preview

The electrifying setlist, vibrant visuals, and dynamic stage presence take viewers on a thrilling journey through the band’s greatest hits and iconic sound that has captivated generations.

Additional performances in the concert include “Serpentine Fire,” “Sun Goddess,” “Departure,” “Devotion,” “Reasons,” “After The Love,” “That’s The Way of The World,” “Fantasy,” and more.

Watch On Your Schedule: “iHeartRadio LIVE with Earth, Wind & Fire” is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.



An extended version of the concert will be available for streaming with PBS Passport.