Iranian-Americans in San Diego fearful for family in homeland

The war between Israel and Iran in the last few weeks has created fear and uncertainty for many in the Iranian-American community in San Diego County.

That includes Bibi Kasrai, an Iranian activist who has lived in San Diego since 1996.

“I was born in Tehran, Iran. I had to flee Iran with my parents at the age of 17, four years after the revolution,” she said.

“This trauma is in our DNA, we know what war means.”

Kasrai said she is concerned for her many extended family members who live in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

Those emotions have been particularly high since Israel began targeting nuclear and military sites in Iran earlier this month.

Then came a warning to evacuate Tehran from President Trump posted on his social media platform on June 16.

“The warning came from Israel and America for a city of 10 to 14 million people, which is Tehran, to leave Tehran. And that's where chaos started,” Kasrai said. “These people, where should they go?”

On Saturday the U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities.

She said her cousin tried to get fuel for three days before fleeing.

“She said on the first day they tried a distance that took 20 minutes, took 8 hours — so they had to come back home under the threat of bombings,” Kasrai said.

Besides helping her family, she has 120,000 followers on Instagram. She’s been trying to assist anyone who reaches out, even strangers.

“I was like ‘Who doesn't have a place to go? Who doesn't have a car? Who doesn't have fuel?’ and trying to match them. It was chaotic,” Kasrai said. “We have not slept a wink whether we are inside or outside of Iran. It’s been very tough.”

Ari Honarvar is another Iranian-American living in San Diego. She said everything “happened so fast” and that she is “heartbroken” over the current conflict.

Honarvar said every time she has spoken to family in Iran over the last couple of weeks, there is lots of love. It’s because they’re unsure if it'll be the last time they ever talk.

Local congressional leaders’ reactions to the airstrikes are split along party lines.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-48) praised the U.S. military operation in a post on the social media platform, X calling it, "brilliant." Also in a post on X , Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-51) condemned the lack of congressional approval for the airstrikes.

Kasrai said this is about human lives at stake — as many remain in limbo.

“People don't know what to believe but their first worry is basically their livelihood and how to survive — survival,” she said.