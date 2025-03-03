Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

American women were the secret weapon that won World War II, and in the process, changed the world. In this new documentary, hear directly from the women who built the planes and flew them, fought on the warfront and the home front, cracked codes and broke barriers.

Women of World War II: The Untold Stories

History comes alive in the film with newly-rediscovered interviews and archival materials: from the WASPs who risked their lives flying planes for target practice to the Japanese American women who braved incarceration camps; from America’s most decorated female spy to the African American 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion that secured victory over the Axis and battled Jim Crow.

Library of Congress, FSA/OWI / PBS A woman in a bandana (undated photo). "Women of World War II: The Untold Stories"

Each dramatic chapter highlights the impact women had on the war effort and explores the many ways they helped turn the tide of the war.

Library of Congress, FSA/OWI / PBS A woman in coveralls kisses her child goodbye (undated photo). "Women of World War II: The Untold Stories"

"Women of World War II: : The Untold Stories" features never-before-seen interviews with the women who made history and moving tributes from descendants they empowered and inspired. Their legacies live on in stories and commentary from Gail Buckley, respected historian and daughter of Lena Horne; Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, a comedian who keeps the memory of her trailblazing Tía Mary alive in her act — and in her life; and Raya Kenney, whose tireless efforts have culminated in a memorial that will honor “Rosie-the-Riveters” on the National Mall. Culled from more than 40 interviews and illustrated with rarely seen archival footage, these are stories that demand to be seen.

Library of Congress, FSA/OWI / PBS A woman wearing a bandana operates a rivet gun to assemble a Vultee A-31 “Vengeance” dive bomber at a Nashville, Tenn. factory.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Women of World War II: The Untold Stories" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

