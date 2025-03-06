Give Now
TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Many Possible Lives

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 6, 2025 at 3:36 PM PST
New York Times bestselling author and TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN host Kelly Corrigan.
New York Times bestselling author and TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN host Kelly Corrigan.

Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS app

Kelly speaks with Dr. Francis Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health, who oversaw the prominent Human Genome Project. Dr. Collins shares how genetics are most often misunderstood, his concern about the impacts of social media on adolescents, and what scientists know makes a lasting difference when it comes to our well-being.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Many Possible Lives

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN "Many Possible Lives" is available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

