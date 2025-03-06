Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS app

Kelly speaks with Dr. Francis Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health, who oversaw the prominent Human Genome Project. Dr. Collins shares how genetics are most often misunderstood, his concern about the impacts of social media on adolescents, and what scientists know makes a lasting difference when it comes to our well-being.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Many Possible Lives

