Kris Kristofferson: Life & Songs

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:27 PM PDT
Celebrate Kristofferson in a 2016 concert featuring Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Lady A, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Jennifer Nettles, Darius Rucker and Hank Williams Jr.
Blackbird Presents/Joshua Timmermans
/
PBS
Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

On March 16, 2016, a multigenerational “Who’s Who” of country greats came together at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to honor the songs of Kris Kristofferson, a true songwriter’s songwriter and one of our most beloved musical heroes.

Kris Kristofferson: Life & Songs Preview

The concert features 13 once-in-a-lifetime performances and finds Kristofferson joined by Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Lady A, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Jennifer Nettles, Darius Rucker, Hank Williams Jr., and more.

Kris Kristofferson (left) and Emmy Lou Harris in "Kris Kristofferson: Life &amp; Songs"
Blackbird Presents
/
PBS
Along with the performances, the program takes viewers backstage, showcasing exclusive interviews with the artists and exploring Kristofferson’s enduring influence on culture and music.

Performances include:

  • “Help Me Make It Through The Night” (Lady A)
  • “Here Comes That Rainbow Again” (Martina McBride)
  • “For The Good Times” (Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson)
  • “Under The Gun” (Darius Rucker)
  • “Worth Fighting For” (Jennifer Nettles)
  • “If You Don’t Like Hank Williams” (Hank Williams Jr.)
  • “Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again)” (Rosanne Cash)
  • “To Beat The Devil” (Eric Church)
  • “From the Bottle to the Bottom” (Dierks Bentley & The Travelin’ McCourys)
  • “The Pilgrim, Chapter 33” (Emmylou Harris and Kristofferson)
  • “Me And Bobby McGee” (Reba McEntire)
  • “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” (Willie Nelson and Kristofferson)
  • “Why Me” (Kristofferson and Full Ensemble)
Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson in "Kris Kristofferson: Life & Songs"
Blackbird Presents/Joshua Timmermans
/
PBS
Kristofferson, a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, is regarded as a true poet who helped modernize the genre with songs like “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” and “Lovin’ Her Was Easier.” These songs convey heartbreak and despair, love and loss, yearning and hope. They're so honest that we’ve embraced them as our own. These are the songs of a life lived unlike any other: an All-American athlete, Golden Gloves boxer, Army Ranger, helicopter pilot, singer-songwriter, social activist, humanitarian, and movie star.

Credits: Presented by Blackbird Presents. Keith Wortman served as the creator and Executive Producer of the show, alongside GRAMMY® Award-winning music directors Don Was and country music icon Buddy Cannon.

