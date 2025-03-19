Encore Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Explore the revolutionary engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark. Completed in just over two years for the 1889 World’s Fair, the iron tower smashed the record for the tallest structure on Earth, ushering in a new age of global construction that reached for the skies. How did the engineers do it?

Follow the innovations, successes, and failures that made one of the most famous buildings on the planet possible on NOVA "Building The Eiffel Tower."

NOVA: Building the Eiffel Tower Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

NOVA l PBS on Facebook / Instagram