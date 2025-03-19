Give Now
NOVA: Building The Eiffel Tower

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 12, 2024 at 3:01 PM PST
The Champs de Mars at the time of the construction of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 1888.
Hirarchivum Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Encore Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Explore the revolutionary engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark. Completed in just over two years for the 1889 World’s Fair, the iron tower smashed the record for the tallest structure on Earth, ushering in a new age of global construction that reached for the skies. How did the engineers do it?

Follow the innovations, successes, and failures that made one of the most famous buildings on the planet possible on NOVA "Building The Eiffel Tower."

NOVA: Building the Eiffel Tower Preview

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
More News