ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 20, 2025 at 4:28 PM PDT
Ted Trotta (left) appraises a Hopi kilt &amp; Katsinas, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Helen Richardson for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Premieres Monday, March 24, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Wednesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 30 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Joseph Yoakum Drawing, ca. 1965 | ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Preview

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Ken Famer (right) appraises a Cann &amp; Dunn coin silver tea service, ca. 1856, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Helen Richardson for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Discover delightful treasures at Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms including a 1954 Marilyn Monroe military defense ID photo, a Panama hat, ca. 1970 and an Andy Warhol Golden Shoe collage. Which is valued at $125,000 to $150,000?

Paul Winicki (right) appraises an Elgin pocket watch and double chain, ca. 1923, in Littleton, Colo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Helen Richardson for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Ken Gloss (left) appraises 1810 and 1889 Pike’s Explorations books, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
