ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms - Hour 1
Premieres Monday, March 24, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Wednesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 30 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
Discover delightful treasures at Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms including a 1954 Marilyn Monroe military defense ID photo, a Panama hat, ca. 1970 and an Andy Warhol Golden Shoe collage. Which is valued at $125,000 to $150,000?
