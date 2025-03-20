Premieres Monday, March 24, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Wednesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 30 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Joseph Yoakum Drawing, ca. 1965 | ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Preview

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Photo by Helen Richardson for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Ken Famer (right) appraises a Cann & Dunn coin silver tea service, ca. 1856, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Discover delightful treasures at Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms including a 1954 Marilyn Monroe military defense ID photo, a Panama hat, ca. 1970 and an Andy Warhol Golden Shoe collage. Which is valued at $125,000 to $150,000?

Photo by Helen Richardson for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Paul Winicki (right) appraises an Elgin pocket watch and double chain, ca. 1923, in Littleton, Colorado. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1” airs Monday, March 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.