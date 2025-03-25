Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

The Spinners created and came to define the smooth sound of Philadelphia Soul, channeling the highs and lows of romance and heartbreak into a catalog of classic hits beloved across generations.

Throughout the years, the Spinners remained perched atop the Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary Charts, with smash singles like “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” “Then Came You,” “The Rubberband Man,'' and many more, earning six Grammy nominations, 18 Platinum and Gold Albums, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, all while selling millions of records worldwide in the process. Their legendary repertoire has earned a permanent place in the American songbook.

The Spinners In Concert preview

The Spinners are among the most iconic and enduring groups in the classic soul pantheon, with a towering legacy spanning over six decades. From their earliest hits in the 1960s, through Motown Records’ rigorous in-house Artist Development Program, to their breakthrough hit “It’s a Shame,” written by Stevie Wonder, and their embrace of disco in the 1970s (“Working My Way Back To You”), The Spinners’ extraordinary accomplishments earned them Music’s Highest Honor when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.

Additional performances in the concert include:



“Mighty Love”

“Funny”

“It’s a Shame”

“Sadie”

“Love Don’t Love Nobody”

“Cupid” / “I’ve Loved You for a Long Time”

“That’s What Girls Are Made For”

“How Could I Let You Get Away”

“One Of A Kind”

“Games People Play”

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Spinners In Concert" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.