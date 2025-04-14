SoCal Snowy Owl

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

When a rare snowy owl appears in a California suburb—the first sighting in 100 years—it captivates residents, turning a quiet neighborhood into a global destination. Through breathtaking footage and heartfelt stories, this documentary explores how one bird fostered human connection, inspired conservation awareness, and offered a moment of hope in a rapidly changing world.

View a gallery of photos

Behind The Scenes: SoCal Snowy

Credits: Producers: Walter Josten, Patricia Josten, Denver Holt, Philip Braun, Roy Rausch, Adam Ansari, Patrick Josten. Director: Christopher Angel. Editor: Philip Braun. Director of Photography: Charles Swanson

