SoCal Snowy Owl

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 14, 2025 at 11:34 AM PDT
When a rare snowy owl appears in a California suburb—the first sighting in 100 years—it captivates residents, turning a quiet neighborhood into a global destination. Through breathtaking footage and heartfelt stories, this documentary explores how one bird fostered human connection, inspired conservation awareness, and offered a moment of hope in a rapidly changing world.

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

When a rare snowy owl appears in a California suburb—the first sighting in 100 years—it captivates residents, turning a quiet neighborhood into a global destination. Through breathtaking footage and heartfelt stories, this documentary explores how one bird fostered human connection, inspired conservation awareness, and offered a moment of hope in a rapidly changing world.

Behind The Scenes: SoCal Snowy

Credits: Producers: Walter Josten, Patricia Josten, Denver Holt, Philip Braun, Roy Rausch, Adam Ansari, Patrick Josten. Director: Christopher Angel. Editor: Philip Braun. Director of Photography: Charles Swanson

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
