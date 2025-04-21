Premieres Friday, April 25, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

World-renowned artists come together for an extraordinary International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert from the Palace of Arts and Culture in Tangier, Morocco. International Jazz Day is the one day each year on which jazz is celebrated worldwide, uniting people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities in more than 190 countries.

Trailer | International Jazz Day from Morocco

Hosted by Jeremy Irons, the concert features iconic artists Herbie Hancock, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Marcus Miller, plus next-gen stars including Ambrose Akinmusire, Lakecia Benjamin, Mandisi Dyantyis and Magnus Lindgren.

© Hal Williams / PBS Multi-GRAMMY and Tony award-winner Dee Dee Bridgewater performs as part of International Jazz Day from Tangier, Morocco.

This inspiring program showcases the powerful message of jazz, with never-before-seen collaborations in a one-hour television special, taking viewers on a world tour of the music’s past, present and future.

© Steve Mundinger / PBS Blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland performs with bassist James Genus as part of International Jazz Day Global Concert in Tangier, Morocco.

Blues legends Shemekia Copeland and Joe Louis Walker bring their distinct touch to “Nobody But You,” blending blues and jazz traditions. Billy Childs’ “Backwards Bop” highlights his fusion of jazz, classical and world music with energetic performances by Ambrose Akinmusire on trumpet and JK Kim on drums.

© Steve Mundinger / PBS Pianist Billy Childs joins vocalist Jazzmeia Horn performing “Free Your Mind” for International Jazz Day in Morocco.

Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti’s “One People, One World” extends his father’s Afrobeat legacy, blending jazz, funk and highlife in a call for unity.

Melody Gardot delivers a hauntingly beautiful rendition of “This Foolish Heart Could Love You.” With her unparalleled stage presence, Dee Dee Bridgewater shines in a dramatic performance of Chick Corea's “Spain.” Herbie Hancock captivates with his timeless Blue Note-era classic “Cantaloupe Island.”

© Hal Williams / PBS Featured performers Melody Gardot and Phillippe Powell perform at International Jazz Day from Tangier, Morocco.

South African musician Mandisi Dyantyis makes an indelible impression with “Somandla,” a soulful fusion of gospel, jazz and African music. Featuring saxophonist Moreira Chonguiça and pianist Jahari Stampley, this performance resonates deeply with spirituality and African heritage, marking Dyantyis as a new force in global music.

© Steve Mundinger / PBS Vocalist and trumpeter Mandisi Dyantyis performs for International Jazz Day in Morocco.

Picking up the torch from the legendary Betty Carter, Jazzmeia Horn delivers an electrifying performance on her self-penned track, “Free Your Mind.” Backed by jazz heavyweights Billy Childs, Jaleel Shaw and Ambrose Akinmusire, she captivates listeners with every note.

Claudia Acuña, the celebrated Chilean jazz vocalist, brings warmth and passion to a love song sung in Spanish, with solos from Romero Lubambo of Brazil and Tarek Yamani of Lebanon, blending Latin jazz and world music influences.

© Steve Mundinger / PBS Chilean vocalist Claudia Acuña performs in Tangier, Morocco for International Jazz Day.

Abdellah El Gourd, a master of Moroccan Gnawa music, leads a stunning rendition of Randy Weston’s “Blue Moses,” merging the spiritual rhythms of Gnawa with the improvisational freedom of jazz. Dar Gnawa, the revered Moroccan ensemble, celebrates International Jazz Day with a mesmerizing performance that bridges centuries of tradition and innovation. Drawing from Morocco’s ancient rhythms, the music swirls with hypnotic, percussive energy.

© Steve Mundinger / PBS Legendary Gnawa master Abdellah El Gourd and members of Dar Gnawa perform for International Jazz Day from Tangier, Morocco.

The evening concludes with a moving performance of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” featuring the entire all-star cast adding their interpretations to this universal message of peace, hope and harmony.

International Jazz Day, celebrated annually on April 30, emphasizes the unifying power of jazz through performances, educational programs and special events. It is officially recognized by the United Nations and UNESCO.

