SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Lost Treasures

Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app + Encores Saturday, April 26 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 27 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, host Elsa Sevilla searches for "Lost Treasures" from the late 1800s. Explore Alonzo Horton's Banker's Hill Mansion and San Diego State University's birthplace at the San Diego Normal School in University Heights.

Find out what downtown's Nob Hill looked like during the ten-decade land boom of the 1880s and learn why there was a cluster of Mansions in a six-block radius.

About the series: HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.