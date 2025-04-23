Stream now with YouTube

Sloths are notoriously hard to see, so they can be hard to help. But one furry creature is at the heart of sloth conservation in Costa Rica. Meet the world’s first sloth detective dog, Keysha —trained to sniff out sloth poop and empower the world’s first ever sloth census!

IN HER NATURE: How This Dog is Saving Sloths

Credits: Featuring @slothconservation Filmed by Jocelyn Stokes @wildandstoked Directed by Katie Schuler @coralandoak Music by Tammy Ari @tammyari Edit by Ash @abenzwie and Jess @jesswiegandt

Saving The Slowest Mammal on Earth | In Her Nature

An award-winning zoologist, her spirited right-hand woman, and their sloth-sniffing rescue dog team up in Costa Rica’s lush jungles for the first-ever sloth census. Mixing science, adventure, and plenty of laughs to protect these lovable creatures. The team studies at-risk sloth populations by tracking their poop and stress levels, combining forces with an all-female film crew to capture fascinating and rarely observed sloth behaviors on camera.

Sloths Crosswalks: Tree-Top Bridges

Climb into the jungle canopy with Tamara Ávila Atagua as she builds life-saving bridges for sloths in Costa Rica. This episode of IN HER NATURE features never-before-seen sloth behavior, groundbreaking science, and the incredible women making it all possible.

Rare Footage of Sloth Drinking Water

Join Dr. Rebecca Cliffe, the world’s leading sloth biologist, featuring never-before-seen behavior, groundbreaking science, and the incredible women behind it all.

