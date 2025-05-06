BUGS THAT RULE THE WORLD (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Wednesdays, May 7 - May 28, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Sundays, May 11 - June 1 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

BUGS THAT RULE THE WORLD is a new four-part series revealing the unseen and rapidly changing lives of insects, and how these tiny creatures play a big role in our continued existence on earth.

BUGS THAT RULE THE WORLD preview

Captured in stunning macro cinematography, the series reveals the color, complex body plans and surprisingly charming lives of these tiny earthlings in otherworldly detail, from intricate mating rituals to staggering physical transformations straight out of science fiction.

Andy Young / PBS Extreme close up of a red beetle (Coleoptera)

Prepare to journey into the world of insects, the planet’s most populous but least appreciated creatures. From pollinators like moths, bees and butterflies that bring color to the field and food to our plates, to the clean-up crews that work the land and purify the soil, insects have been running the world since before the time of the dinosaurs.

Ann Johnson Prum / PBS Monarch butterflies gathering on a branch in their overwintering grounds in Mexico.

However, new investigations reveal that even in some of the planet’s most remote corners, our long history of dependence on insects may now be on the verge ofcollapse, and a worldwide insect “apocalypse” is highlighting the critical roles bugs play on the planet and the bleak picture of a future without them.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Sylvana Ross Researches Tapinoma Sessile, the Odorous House Ant

Episode 1 " Insect Apocalypse” premieres Wednesday, May 7 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Scientists and enthusiasts investigate the global insect "apocalypse," revealing the crucial roles bugs play on our planet and the bleak picture future without them.

Ummat Somjee Researches Flag-Footed Bugs in Panamá

Episode 2 "Lifegivers” premieres Wednesday, May 14 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Dive into the colorful world of Earth’s essential pollinators – bees, moths, and butterflies. Scientists and enthusiasts discuss life without these resilient creatures, whose impact goes far beyond their delicate appearance.

The Epic Migration of Monarch Butterflies

Episode 3 "Eat or Be Eaten” premieres Wednesday, May 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Uncover the ruthless realm of some of the stealthiest insects in the animal kingdom. From praying mantises and aquatic insects to dragonflies, nature has equipped these creatures with intelligence, agility, and necessary hunting skills for survival.

Dragonflies Are Masters of Flight That Start Life Underwater

Episode Four "Beetle Mania” premieres Wednesday, May 28 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As the world’s most diverse and abundant species, the tiny yet mighty beetle plays crucial ecological roles in nearly every environment. Why are these colorful and ingenious creatures often regarded as “the most important species on the planet”?

The Longstanding Tradition of Beetle Battles in Thailand

Watch On Your Schedule: BUGS THAT RULE THE WORLD will stream simultaneously with broadcast and will be available on all station-branded PBS platforms including PBS.org, and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and VIZIO.

Credits: A co-production of Coneflower Studios, Blue Ant Media and ARTE France, in association with PBS. © 2024 Coneflower Studios and Blue Ant Media. All Rights Reserved. The series is written by Doug Shultz and produced by Ann Prum, Doug Shultz, and Nosarieme Garrick. Narrated by Nkeki Obi-Melekwe. Diana El-Osta is the executive in charge for PBS.