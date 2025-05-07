MOLLY OF DENALI: Mother's Day Mission/Dleit Yeil

Premieres Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m., Sunday, May 11 at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, May 11 at 11:30 p.m. and Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Now Streaming!

Special MOLLY OF DENALI Mother's Day episode premieres on streaming & broadcast!

Molly of Denali | Mother's Day Mission/Dléit Yéil | PBS KIDS

“Mother’s Day Mission” - While Molly and Layla fly to Shageluk for a delivery, Walter sets up a Mother’s Day surprise party at home. But, when Molly loses the plane keys, she and Layla must search everywhere to find them! Will they make it home in time for the surprise?

GBH MOLLY OF DENALI "Mother's Day Mission"

“Dleit Yéil” - While setting up birdfeeders for winter, Trini spots a talking white bird! When she shares about her special encounter, Molly doesn't believe her. Determined, Trini sets out to get a picture of the mysterious bird to prove it's real.

GBH MOLLY OF DENALI "Dleit Yeil"

Credits: GBH Kids and Atomic Cartoons. GBH Kids Atomic Cartoons. Molly of Denali, ®/© 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation