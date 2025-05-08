Our favorite new albums of the week

Updated May 12, 2025 at 11:17 AM ET

It's Monday, which means it's time to catch up on the handful of great albums that hit streaming over the weekend.

If you're a hip-hop fan, we've got some good news for you. The best rap album of the year (so far) is now available for everyone to hear: billy woods' GOLLIWOG. NPR Music's Stephen Thompson welcomed WXPN's John Morrison to New Music Friday to go deep on the dark, dramatic album, as well as new albums by Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Gen Z pop star PinkPantheress and much more.

Listen to the show below and scroll down to see our long list of albums out May 9.

The Starting Five

Natalia Vacheishvili / Rhymesayers Entertainment billy woods.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 billy woods, GOLLIWOG (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: Saul Williams, Cannibal Ox

💿 Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke, Tall Tales (Stream)

RIYL: Radiohead, Boards of Canada

💿 PinkPantheress, Fancy That (Stream)

RIYL: K-Pop, TikTok

💿 MIKE & Tony Seltzer, Pinball II (Stream)

RIYL: Lex Luger, Earl Sweatshirt

💿 Mclusky, the world is still here and so are we (Stream)

RIYL: Pere Ubu, Melvins

The Lightning Round

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images André 3000

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 The Head and the Heart, Aperture

💿 Jazzanova, In Between Revisited: Jazzanova Live

💿 Cuco, Ridin'

💿 Andre 3000, 7 piano sketches

💿 Cole Pulice, Land's End Eternal

The Long List

Saorise Fitzpatrick / RVNG Intl. The Vernon Spring.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Electronic/Out There

The Vernon Spring, Under a Familiar Sun

Kara-Lis Coverdale, From Where You Came

Duval Timothy, wishful thinking

Joe Goddard, Kinetic EP

EP Wilson Tanner, Legends

Chaos in the CBD, A Deeper Life

Nils Frahm, Night

M83, A Necessary Escape OST

OST V/A, Planet Mu 30

Dinamarca and Ángel Ballesteros, pachamami

QUINQUIS, eor

Nicolas Bougaïeff, Prime Funktion EP

EP Ransum, Road Fever EP

Country/Folk/Americana

I'm With Her, Wild and Clear and Blue

Blake Shelton, For Recreational Use Only

Kristina Murray, Little Blue

Jack Van Cleaf, JVC

Classical

Barbara Hannigan, Electric Fields

Bomsori Kim, Bruch & Korngold

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Shostakovich & Britten

Pop

Erika de Casier, Lifetime

Kali Uchis, Sincerely,

Maren Morris, D R E A M S I C L E

Kaleo, Mixed Emotions

Kevin Olusola (Pentatonix), Dawn of a Misfit

Bebe Stockwell, Driving Backwards EP

EP Amelia Moore, he's still just not that into you! EP

Jazz

Brandon Woody, For The Love Of It All

R&B/Soul

Brandon, Before You Go

SAILORR, FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST

Rock/Alt/Indie

Little Feat, Strike Up The Band

Ringdown (Caroline Shaw & Danni Lee Parpan), Lady on the Bike

Arcade Fire, Pink Elephant

Deradoorian, Ready for Heaven

Provoker, Mausoleum

Sleep Token, Even in Arcadia

Moon Rituals, Aura

Preoccupations, Ill At Ease

Moin, Belly Up

Sunday (1994), Devotion EP

EP Maia Friedman, Goodbye Long Winter Shadow

The Wonder Years, Burst & Decay (Volume III)

Adult Mom, Natural Causes

Npcede, s/t EP

Spacey Jane, If That Makes Sense

Unwed Sailor, Cruel Entertaiment

Xmal Deutschland, Gift: The 4AD Years

Peter Murphy (Bauhaus), Silver Shade

L.Mayland (of The Last Dinner Party), The Slow Fire of Sleep EP

