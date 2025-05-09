Premieres Monday, May 12, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: Never Seen That Before!

Discover amazing items even our ROADSHOW experts had never seen, in person or possibly ever, prior to that magical moment at ROADSHOW. Finds include a Michelin Bibendum ad figure, a WWI surgical kit and a 19th c. southern basket.

GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Leila Dunbar (right) appraises a women’s pro basketball collection, in Baton Rouge, La. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Never Seen That Before!” airs Monday, May 12 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Never Seen That Before!" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS David Rago (right) appraises Charles Clewell vases, ca. 1925, in Oklahoma City, Okla. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Never Seen That Before!” airs Monday, May 12 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook / Instagram / X / TikTok