Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Never Seen That Before!

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 9, 2025 at 9:38 AM PDT
Sebastian Clarke (right) appraises a Comfort Furniture Co. chaise longue, ca. 1900, in Rochester, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Never Seen That Before!” airs Monday, May 12 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Sebastian Clarke (right) appraises a Comfort Furniture Co. chaise longue, ca. 1900, in Rochester, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Never Seen That Before!” airs Monday, May 12 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, May 12, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: Never Seen That Before!

Discover amazing items even our ROADSHOW experts had never seen, in person or possibly ever, prior to that magical moment at ROADSHOW. Finds include a Michelin Bibendum ad figure, a WWI surgical kit and a 19th c. southern basket.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Leila Dunbar (right) appraises a women’s pro basketball collection, in Baton Rouge, La. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Never Seen That Before!” airs Monday, May 12 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Leila Dunbar (right) appraises a women’s pro basketball collection, in Baton Rouge, La. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Never Seen That Before!” airs Monday, May 12 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Never Seen That Before!" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

David Rago (right) appraises Charles Clewell vases, ca. 1925, in Oklahoma City, Okla. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Never Seen That Before!” airs Monday, May 12 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
David Rago (right) appraises Charles Clewell vases, ca. 1925, in Oklahoma City, Okla. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Never Seen That Before!” airs Monday, May 12 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook / Instagram / X / TikTok

Stephen Fletcher (right) appraises a man’s flame stitch wallet and ship portrait, in Spokane, Wash. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Never Seen That Before!” airs Monday, May 12 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Stephen Fletcher (right) appraises a man’s flame stitch wallet and ship portrait, in Spokane, Wash. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Never Seen That Before!” airs Monday, May 12 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News