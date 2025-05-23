Give Now
The Eyes of the World: from D-Day to Ve Day

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 23, 2025 at 4:47 PM PDT
Boston Pops at Symphony Hall Wednesday, May 29, 2024 in Boston. "The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to V-E Day" with Keith Lockhart, conductor John Monsky, historian and narrator Ian Weinberger, music director and arranger Katie Couric, special guest Shereen Ahmed Kate Rockwell Nicholas Rodriguez Daniel Yearwood.
Winslow Townson
/
APT
Premieres Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS app

Join historian John Monsky, host Katie Couric, conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops for a Veterans Day tribute to remember in "The Eyes of The World: From D-Day to Ve Day."

The Eyes of The World: From D-Day to Ve Day

In an unforgettable event from Boston’s Symphony Hall, Monsky takes viewers on a breathtaking and suspenseful journey through the events of D-Day, the liberation of Paris, the Battle of the Bulge, and the Allied advance into Germany.

Winslow Townson
/
APT
Broadway stars join Monsky and the Boston Pops on stage to tell the dramatic story of World War II's final months in Europe through a stirring mix of music and personal stories.

Winslow Townson
/
APT
The show centers around the images, reportage and revealing firsthand accounts of four wartime correspondents: Ernest Hemingway, Robert Capa, Vogue model-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller and a young soldier named Jerry, later revealed as a famous author.

Winslow Townson
/
APT
Their rare photographs and the stories they crafted bring history to life and illuminate the bravery and sacrifices of the men and women who served in World War II.

Winslow Townson
/
APT
Distributed by American Public TV

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
