The Eyes of the World: from D-Day to Ve Day

In an unforgettable event from Boston’s Symphony Hall, Monsky takes viewers on a breathtaking and suspenseful journey through the events of D-Day, the liberation of Paris, the Battle of the Bulge, and the Allied advance into Germany.
Broadway stars join Monsky and the Boston Pops on stage to tell the dramatic story of World War II's final months in Europe through a stirring mix of music and personal stories.
The show centers around the images, reportage and revealing firsthand accounts of four wartime correspondents: Ernest Hemingway, Robert Capa, Vogue model-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller and a young soldier named Jerry, later revealed as a famous author.
Their rare photographs and the stories they crafted bring history to life and illuminate the bravery and sacrifices of the men and women who served in World War II.
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.