Premieres Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS app

Join historian John Monsky, host Katie Couric, conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops for a Veterans Day tribute to remember in "The Eyes of The World: From D-Day to Ve Day."

Your web browser is not supported The Eyes of The World: From D-Day to Ve Day

In an unforgettable event from Boston’s Symphony Hall, Monsky takes viewers on a breathtaking and suspenseful journey through the events of D-Day, the liberation of Paris, the Battle of the Bulge, and the Allied advance into Germany.

Winslow Townson / APT Boston Pops at Symphony Hall Wednesday, May 29, 2024 in Boston. "The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to V-E Day." Keith Lockhart, conductor John Monsky, historian and narrator Ian Weinberger, music director and arranger Katie Couric, special guest Shereen Ahmed, Kate Rockwell, Nicholas Rodriguez, Daniel Yearwood.

Broadway stars join Monsky and the Boston Pops on stage to tell the dramatic story of World War II's final months in Europe through a stirring mix of music and personal stories.

Winslow Townson / APT Boston Pops at Symphony Hall Wednesday, May 29, 2024 in Boston. (Photo by Winslow Townson) "The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to V-E Day" Keith Lockhart, conductor John Monsky, historian and narrator Ian Weinberger, music director and arranger Katie Couric, special guest Shereen Ahmed, Kate Rockwell, Nicholas Rodriguez, Daniel Yearwood.

The show centers around the images, reportage and revealing firsthand accounts of four wartime correspondents: Ernest Hemingway, Robert Capa, Vogue model-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller and a young soldier named Jerry, later revealed as a famous author.

Winslow Townson / APT Boston Pops at Symphony Hall Wednesday, May 29, 2024 in Boston. "The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to V-E Day" Keith Lockhart, conductor John Monsky, historian and narrator Ian Weinberger, music director and arranger Katie Couric, special guest Shereen Ahmed, Kate Rockwell, Nicholas Rodriguez, Daniel Yearwood.

Their rare photographs and the stories they crafted bring history to life and illuminate the bravery and sacrifices of the men and women who served in World War II.

Winslow Townson / APT Boston Pops at Symphony Hall Wednesday, May 29, 2024 in Boston. "The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to V-E Day" Keith Lockhart, conductor John Monsky, historian and narrator Ian Weinberger, music director and arranger Katie Couric, special guest Shereen Ahmed, Kate Rockwell, Nicholas Rodriguez, Daniel Yearwood.

Distributed by American Public TV