The Mobile Riverine Force

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 23, 2025 at 10:19 AM PDT
Crewmen on board the Monitor, a "battleship" of the U. S. Navy's River Assault Force, fires 40 mm shells toward enemy positions in a jungle during recent operations in the Mekong Delta. The concept of riverine operations dates back to the U. S. Civil War and was used to divide the South in that conflict. In Vietnam, the Monitor is part of a flotilla which provides support to U. S. ground combat troops.
Premieres Monday, May 26, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

"The Mobile Riverine Force," narrated by Mike Rowe, tells the captivating untold story of one of the most unique fighting forces of the Vietnam War. U.S. Navy’s Task Force 117 and Soldiers of the 9th Infantry Division, a joint Army-Navy Unit, battled as brothers deep in the Mekong Delta.

The Mobile Riverine Force Preview

Forged in brotherhood and tested in relentless combat, these soldiers and sailors became the highest-decorated force of the Vietnam War - a legacy long overshadowed, now, close to 60 years later, their story is finally brought to light.

Credits: Produced by Arballo Entertainment, helmed by Jeff and Shannonn Arballo. They also produced the award-winning documentary "Scramble the Seawolves," which won a Telly Award in 2020, and Best Feature and Audience Choice Award at San Diego Film Week in 2019. "Scramble the Seawolves" aired on KPBS, and on over 350 PBS stations across the country in 48 states through NETA.

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Mobile Riverine Force" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
