"The Mobile Riverine Force," narrated by Mike Rowe, tells the captivating untold story of one of the most unique fighting forces of the Vietnam War. U.S. Navy’s Task Force 117 and Soldiers of the 9th Infantry Division, a joint Army-Navy Unit, battled as brothers deep in the Mekong Delta.

Forged in brotherhood and tested in relentless combat, these soldiers and sailors became the highest-decorated force of the Vietnam War - a legacy long overshadowed, now, close to 60 years later, their story is finally brought to light.

Credits: Produced by Arballo Entertainment, helmed by Jeff and Shannonn Arballo. They also produced the award-winning documentary "Scramble the Seawolves," which won a Telly Award in 2020, and Best Feature and Audience Choice Award at San Diego Film Week in 2019. "Scramble the Seawolves" aired on KPBS, and on over 350 PBS stations across the country in 48 states through NETA.

