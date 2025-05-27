Premieres Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

A California condor living in Big Sur, survives lead poisoning while her mate raises their chick and are reunited after treatment. "Traveler," tagged as Red 71, has struggled to lay normal eggs throughout her life due to the past use of the pesticide DDT found in the food she eats.

[Official Trailer] Condor Canyon, a feature-length documentary film by Ventana Wildlife Society

Finally, successful, she and her mate, "Shadow" tagged as Yellow 9, were raising a chick together when she ingested lead from a carcass tainted with lead ammunition.

The film captures the battle for survival, conservation efforts, and a hopeful future for the condors.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Condor Canyon" will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Credits: Narrated by Catherine Cavadini. Producer: Kelly Sorenson. Production Company: House of 8 Media. Directed By: Mike Buffo. Written By: Carlos Mora. Narrated By: Catherine Cavadini. Story By: Kelly Sorenson. Original Score By: John Wineglass. Director of Photography: Mike Buffo. Cinematography: Meredith Evans. Edited By: Jules Hart.

