CROSSING SOUTH: Oja

Premieres Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Monday, June 2 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Meet Chef Javier Caro, who takes us on a tour of his Oja restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe. The breathtaking scenery matches the incredible food. Join Javier on a tour of the facility complete with zebras. His inspirational story encourages us to follow our passion in life.

OJÁ on Instagram

CROSSING SOUTH: Ojá: Season 14 Episode 6

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes of CROSSING SOUTH Season 14 will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Centurion5 Productions Host Jorge Meraz gets ready to try the food from at the Oja Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe.

Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.