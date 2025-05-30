Give Now
The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 30, 2025 at 1:35 PM PDT
"Mustangs: America's Wild Horses"
Director: Steven Latham Productions
/
PBS
"The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses"

Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS app

The wild horse, known as the mustang, is the enduring icon of America. But in modern times it has become entangled in controversy and bureaucracy, and now its future is in question.

Preview - The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses

Executive produced by Robert Redford, the film includes songs by Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson.

Sundance Institute President Robert Redford during the Day One Press Conference for 2015 Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2015 in Park City, Utah.
by George Pimentel/Getty Images for Sundance
/
Getty Images North America
Sundance Institute President Robert Redford during the Day One Press Conference for 2015 Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2015 in Park City, Utah.

Official film website

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
