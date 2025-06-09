Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

The World’s Toughest Row is an extreme race featuring unassisted rowing boats that cross the Atlantic Ocean from the Canary Islands to Antigua. For a team of four Air Force veterans, this challenge was the ultimate test of body and mind, as well as an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for other vets experiencing mental illness.

Defying Death on the Atlantic

Narrated by actor William Fichtner, "Defying Death on The Atlantic" is an hour-long documentary that tells their story. It features the four veterans who refused to give up and, despite incredible odds, continued to support each other until they were rescued. They began this journey to encourage other veterans to share their stories in the hope of healing. Now, they have the ultimate story to share.

Credits: Presented by Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Distributed by American Public Television.