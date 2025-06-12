"Aida" Premieres Friday, June 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Soprano Angel Blue makes her long anticipated Met role debut as Aida, the Ethiopian princess caught between her love for an enemy soldier and loyalty to her homeland. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Michael Mayer’s new staging of Giuseppe Verdi’s tragic opera which immerses audiences in the splendor of ancient Egypt.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Aida Preview

The cast includes Judit Kutasi as Aida’s Egyptian rival Amneris, and Piotr Beczała as Radamès, the soldier caught in an epic love triangle. Also featured are Quinn Kelsey as Amonasro, Morris Robinson as Ramfis, and Harold Wilson as the King. Grammy-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens hosts.

Angel Blue performs “O patria mia” from The Met's "Aida"

Aida Principal Cast:

Angel Blue – Aida

Piotr Beczała – Radamès

Judit Kutasi – Amneris

Quinn Kelsey – Amonasro

Morris Robinson – Ramfis

Harold Wilson – The King

Ken Howard / Met Opera / Thirteen / The WNET Group Quinn Kelsey as Amonasro, Morris Robinson as the King, and Dmitry Belosselskiy as Ramfis in Verdi's "Aida."

Watch On Your Schedule: GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Aida" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Ken Howard / Met Opera / Thirteen / The WNET Group Act II, Scene 2 of Verdi's "Aida."

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET is produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni is supervising producer and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are producers. Peter Gelb is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is series producer; David Horn is executive producer.

Ken Howard / Met Opera / Thirteen / The WNET Group Judit Kutasi as Amneris in Act II, Scene 1, of Verdi's "Aida."

Ken Howard / Met Opera / Thirteen / The WNET Group Judit Kutasi as Amneris and Angel Blue in the title role of Verdi's "Aida."

GREAT PERFORMANCES on Instagram / Facebook / X

