Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Aida

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 12, 2025 at 1:08 PM PDT
Angel Blue in the title role of Verdi's "Aida."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
Thirteen / The WNET Group
Angel Blue in the title role of Verdi's "Aida."

"Aida" Premieres Friday, June 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Soprano Angel Blue makes her long anticipated Met role debut as Aida, the Ethiopian princess caught between her love for an enemy soldier and loyalty to her homeland. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Michael Mayer’s new staging of Giuseppe Verdi’s tragic opera which immerses audiences in the splendor of ancient Egypt.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Aida Preview

The cast includes Judit Kutasi as Aida’s Egyptian rival Amneris, and Piotr Beczała as Radamès, the soldier caught in an epic love triangle. Also featured are Quinn Kelsey as Amonasro, Morris Robinson as Ramfis, and Harold Wilson as the King. Grammy-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens hosts.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Angel Blue performs “O patria mia” from The Met's "Aida"

Aida Principal Cast:
Angel Blue – Aida
Piotr Beczała – Radamès
Judit Kutasi – Amneris
Quinn Kelsey – Amonasro
Morris Robinson – Ramfis
Harold Wilson – The King

Quinn Kelsey as Amonasro, Morris Robinson as the King, and Dmitry Belosselskiy as Ramfis in Verdi's "Aida."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
Thirteen / The WNET Group
Quinn Kelsey as Amonasro, Morris Robinson as the King, and Dmitry Belosselskiy as Ramfis in Verdi's "Aida."

Watch On Your Schedule: GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Aida" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Act II, Scene 2 of Verdi's "Aida."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
Thirteen / The WNET Group
Act II, Scene 2 of Verdi's "Aida."

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET is produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni is supervising producer and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are producers. Peter Gelb is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is series producer; David Horn is executive producer.

Judit Kutasi as Amneris in Act II, Scene 1, of Verdi's "Aida."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
Thirteen / The WNET Group
Judit Kutasi as Amneris in Act II, Scene 1, of Verdi's "Aida."
Judit Kutasi as Amneris and Angel Blue in the title role of Verdi's "Aida."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
Thirteen / The WNET Group
Judit Kutasi as Amneris and Angel Blue in the title role of Verdi's "Aida."

GREAT PERFORMANCES on Instagram / Facebook / X

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this July as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Explore →
More News