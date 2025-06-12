GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Aida
"Aida" Premieres Friday, June 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
Soprano Angel Blue makes her long anticipated Met role debut as Aida, the Ethiopian princess caught between her love for an enemy soldier and loyalty to her homeland. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Michael Mayer’s new staging of Giuseppe Verdi’s tragic opera which immerses audiences in the splendor of ancient Egypt.
The cast includes Judit Kutasi as Aida’s Egyptian rival Amneris, and Piotr Beczała as Radamès, the soldier caught in an epic love triangle. Also featured are Quinn Kelsey as Amonasro, Morris Robinson as Ramfis, and Harold Wilson as the King. Grammy-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens hosts.
Aida Principal Cast:
Angel Blue – Aida
Piotr Beczała – Radamès
Judit Kutasi – Amneris
Quinn Kelsey – Amonasro
Morris Robinson – Ramfis
Harold Wilson – The King
Watch On Your Schedule: GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Aida" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.
Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.
GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET is produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni is supervising producer and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are producers. Peter Gelb is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is series producer; David Horn is executive producer.