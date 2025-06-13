WALKING WITH DINOSAURS (New Series Premiere)
Premieres Monday, June 16 - Wednesday, June 18, 2025 from 8 - 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
This new six-part series will take viewers on a unique journey back through time, revealing the incredible life stories of these long lost giants.
Each episode of WALKING WITH DINOSAURS tells the dramatic story of an individual dinosaur whose remains are currently being unearthed by world-leading dinosaur hunters. Thanks to cutting-edge science, experts can determine how these prehistoric creatures lived, hunted, fought, and died more accurately than ever before.
As the dinosaurs’ bones emerge from the ground, the series brings these prehistoric stories to life with state-of-the-art visual effects — making each episode a gripping dinosaur drama based on the latest evidence.
EPISODE GUIDE:
Episode 1: "The Orphan" Premieres Monday, June 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - An orphaned baby Triceratops must outwit a deadly T. rex. Today, paleontologists are uncovering her remains and use stunning VFX to bring her story vividly to life.
Encores:
Saturday, June 21 at 8 a.m. on KPBS 2
Sunday, June 22 at 11 a.m. on KPBS TV
Wednesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS
Sunday, June 29 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2
Thursday, July 3 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2
Friday, July 4 at 8 a.m. on KPBS TV
Episode 2: "The River Dragon" Premieres Monday, June 16 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A Spinosaurus—the world’s largest ever predatory dinosaur—struggles to bring up his babies and lead his young family across one of the deadliest environments in Earth’s history.
Encores:
Saturday, June 21 at 9 a.m. on KPBS 2
Sunday, June 22 at Noon on KPBS TV
Wednesday, July 2 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV
Sunday, July 6 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2
Thursday, July 10 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV
Episode 3: "Band of Brothers" Premieres Tuesday, June 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Follow a gang of armored dinosaurs battle to reach adulthood, pursued by a group of Utahraptors, one of the most formidable predators that’s ever lived.
Encores:
Friday, June 20 at 7 a.m. on KPBS 2
Saturday, June 21 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2
Sunday, June 22 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV
Wednesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV
Sunday, July 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2
Thursday, July 17 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV
Episode 4: "The Pack" Premieres Tuesday, June 17 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - 71 million years ago, a young Albertosaurus, a relative of T. rex, must prove herself in a deadly hunting pack or face starvation. Today, paleontologists in Canada uncover her remains, using their evidence to reveal her battle for survival.
Encores:
Saturday, June 21 at 11 a.m. on KPBS 2
Sunday, June 22 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV
Wednesday, July 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV
Sunday, July 20 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2
Thursday, July 24 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV
Episode 5: "The Journey North" Premieres Wednesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Travel back in time to the dangerous journey of the Pachyrhinosaurus, where their survival is at stake. During their annual migration hundreds of miles north, they face deadly predators and a storm that threatens their survival.
Encores:
Saturday, June 21 at 6 a.m. on KPBS 2
Saturday, June 21 at Noon on KPBS 2
Sunday, June 22 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV
Wednesday, July 23 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV
Sunday, July 27 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2
Thursday, July 31 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV
Episode 6: "Island of Giants” Premieres Wednesday, June 18 at 9 p.m. - Inspired by a remarkable discovery in Portugal, this is the story of Lusotitan, a colossal, long-necked dinosaur—one of the largest ever to walk the Earth—150 million years ago, as it embarks on a quest for love.
Encores:
Saturday, June 21 at 7 a.m. on KPBS 2
Saturday, June 21 at 1 p.m. on KPBS 2
Sunday, June 22 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV
Wednesday, July 30 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV
Watch On Your Schedule: WALKING WITH DINOSAURS will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.
Credits: Commissioned for BBC One and BBC iPlayer by Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual. Diana El-Osta is the Executive in Charge for PBS. Bill Gardner is Editorial Consultant for PBS It is a BBC Studios Science Unit Production co-produced with ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC and PBS. The Executive Producers are Andrew Cohen and Helen Thomas. The Showrunner is Kirsty Wilson. The Producer/Directors are Stephen Cooter; Tom Hewitson and Owen Gower and the Line Producers are Max Brunold and Libby Hand. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Tom Coveney. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.