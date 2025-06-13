WALKING WITH DINOSAURS (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Monday, June 16 - Wednesday, June 18, 2025 from 8 - 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

This new six-part series will take viewers on a unique journey back through time, revealing the incredible life stories of these long lost giants.

WALKING WITH DINOSAURS: Extended Trailer

Each episode of WALKING WITH DINOSAURS tells the dramatic story of an individual dinosaur whose remains are currently being unearthed by world-leading dinosaur hunters. Thanks to cutting-edge science, experts can determine how these prehistoric creatures lived, hunted, fought, and died more accurately than ever before.

As the dinosaurs’ bones emerge from the ground, the series brings these prehistoric stories to life with state-of-the-art visual effects — making each episode a gripping dinosaur drama based on the latest evidence.

BBC / Lola Post Production / PBS VFX - Landscape A young Triceratops greets a young Edmontosaurus

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "The Orphan" Premieres Monday, June 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - An orphaned baby Triceratops must outwit a deadly T. rex. Today, paleontologists are uncovering her remains and use stunning VFX to bring her story vividly to life.

WALKING WITH DINOSAURS: Greatest Standoff: T. Rex vs Triceratops

Encores:

Saturday, June 21 at 8 a.m. on KPBS 2

Sunday, June 22 at 11 a.m. on KPBS TV

Wednesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS

Sunday, June 29 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Thursday, July 3 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Friday, July 4 at 8 a.m. on KPBS TV

WALKING WITH DINOSAURS: T. Rex Ambush

Episode 2: "The River Dragon" Premieres Monday, June 16 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A Spinosaurus—the world’s largest ever predatory dinosaur—struggles to bring up his babies and lead his young family across one of the deadliest environments in Earth’s history.

WALKING WITH DINOSAURS: Episode 2 Preview

Encores:

Saturday, June 21 at 9 a.m. on KPBS 2

Sunday, June 22 at Noon on KPBS TV

Wednesday, July 2 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Sunday, July 6 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Thursday, July 10 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV

WALKING WITH DINOSAURS: Even Giant Dinosaurs Have a Soft Spot

Episode 3: "Band of Brothers" Premieres Tuesday, June 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Follow a gang of armored dinosaurs battle to reach adulthood, pursued by a group of Utahraptors, one of the most formidable predators that’s ever lived.

WALKING WITH DINOSAURS: Episode 3 Preview

Encores:

Friday, June 20 at 7 a.m. on KPBS 2

Saturday, June 21 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2

Sunday, June 22 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV

Wednesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Sunday, July 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Thursday, July 17 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV

WALKING WITH DINOSAURS: Utahraptors Hunting in the Forest

Episode 4: "The Pack" Premieres Tuesday, June 17 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - 71 million years ago, a young Albertosaurus, a relative of T. rex, must prove herself in a deadly hunting pack or face starvation. Today, paleontologists in Canada uncover her remains, using their evidence to reveal her battle for survival.

WALKING WITH DINOSAURS: Episode 4 Preview

Encores:

Saturday, June 21 at 11 a.m. on KPBS 2

Sunday, June 22 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

Wednesday, July 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Sunday, July 20 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Thursday, July 24 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV

WALKING WITH DINOSAURS: Albertosaurus Matriarch Asserts Dominance

Episode 5: "The Journey North" Premieres Wednesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Travel back in time to the dangerous journey of the Pachyrhinosaurus, where their survival is at stake. During their annual migration hundreds of miles north, they face deadly predators and a storm that threatens their survival.

BBC /Lola Post Production / PBS Shows: VFX - Landscape. Three Gorgosaurus hunting

Encores:

Saturday, June 21 at 6 a.m. on KPBS 2

Saturday, June 21 at Noon on KPBS 2

Sunday, June 22 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV

Wednesday, July 23 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Sunday, July 27 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Thursday, July 31 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV

BBC /Lola Post Production / PBS Shows: VFX - Landscape. A large herd of Pachyrhinosaurus migrating across a mountain plain as the aurora shines overhead

Episode 6: "Island of Giants” Premieres Wednesday, June 18 at 9 p.m. - Inspired by a remarkable discovery in Portugal, this is the story of Lusotitan, a colossal, long-necked dinosaur—one of the largest ever to walk the Earth—150 million years ago, as it embarks on a quest for love.

BBC /Lola Post Production / PBS Shows: VXF- Landscape: An injured Lusotitan threatened by a Torvosaurus

Encores:

Saturday, June 21 at 7 a.m. on KPBS 2

Saturday, June 21 at 1 p.m. on KPBS 2

Sunday, June 22 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV

Wednesday, July 30 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

BBC / Lola Post Production / PBS Shows: VVXF- Landscape. A Lusotitan faces off against 2 Torvosaurus on a beach

Watch On Your Schedule: WALKING WITH DINOSAURS will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Lola Post Production / PBS Shows: VFX - Landscape. A Tyrannosaurus rex stalking through forest

Credits: Commissioned for BBC One and BBC iPlayer by Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual. Diana El-Osta is the Executive in Charge for PBS. Bill Gardner is Editorial Consultant for PBS It is a BBC Studios Science Unit Production co-produced with ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC and PBS. The Executive Producers are Andrew Cohen and Helen Thomas. The Showrunner is Kirsty Wilson. The Producer/Directors are Stephen Cooter; Tom Hewitson and Owen Gower and the Line Producers are Max Brunold and Libby Hand. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Tom Coveney. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.