THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL: Season 2

In Season 2, we re-join the team at the Good Karma Hospital a year after Ruby Walker arrived in India. The formidable Dr. Lydia Fonseca is, as ever, a force to be reckoned with and she has big plans for Ruby. Lydia is determined to kick Ruby out of her comfort zone and develop her skills as a doctor.
THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL Series
Ruby’s confidence has grown but she’s about to face a huge test. Ruby handles a complex medical case, as a storm hits Barco and the hospital’s generator fails. Will Ruby decide to operate on her patient by candle light and with no monitors? It’s a test that would shake the most experienced of doctors. And it will leave Lydia wondering if she pushed Ruby too far too soon.
Series two continues Ruby’s love affair with her new home. Ruby has moved in to her own flat in the hustle and bustle of Barco central and she feels more at home, the heat and the noise.
But Ruby will also connect with her Indian heritage in a surprising way when a long-lost relative gets in touch. Ruby’s discovery will bring her closer to Dr. Gabriel Varma as their sparky working relationship promises to develop into something deeper.
EPISODE GUIDE:
Episode 1: Friday, June 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ruby faces new challenges as a blistering heatwave hits Kerala.
Episode 2: Friday, June 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Lydia discovers a former patient is in the care of a herbal doctor.
