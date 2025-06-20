THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL: Season 2

Fridays, June 20 - Aug. 1, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream Seasons 1 and 2 now with KPBS Passport!

In Season 2, we re-join the team at the Good Karma Hospital a year after Ruby Walker arrived in India. The formidable Dr. Lydia Fonseca is, as ever, a force to be reckoned with and she has big plans for Ruby. Lydia is determined to kick Ruby out of her comfort zone and develop her skills as a doctor.

THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL Series

Ruby’s confidence has grown but she’s about to face a huge test. Ruby handles a complex medical case, as a storm hits Barco and the hospital’s generator fails. Will Ruby decide to operate on her patient by candle light and with no monitors? It’s a test that would shake the most experienced of doctors. And it will leave Lydia wondering if she pushed Ruby too far too soon.

Photographer: Chris Burgess / GPB Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker and Ankur Vikal as Mohana Sharma.

Series two continues Ruby’s love affair with her new home. Ruby has moved in to her own flat in the hustle and bustle of Barco central and she feels more at home, the heat and the noise.

Photographer: Chris Burgess / GPB Achint Kaur as Mala.

But Ruby will also connect with her Indian heritage in a surprising way when a long-lost relative gets in touch. Ruby’s discovery will bring her closer to Dr. Gabriel Varma as their sparky working relationship promises to develop into something deeper.

Photographer: Chris Burgess / GPB Nimmi Harasgama as Nurse Mari Rodriguez and Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Friday, June 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ruby faces new challenges as a blistering heatwave hits Kerala.

Photographer: Chris Burgess / GPB Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker and Amanda Redman as Dr. Lydia Fonseca.

Episode 2: Friday, June 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Lydia discovers a former patient is in the care of a herbal doctor.

Photographer: Chris Burgess / GPB Amanda Redman as Dr Lydia Fonseca.

Episode 3: Friday, July 11 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Gabriel joins Ruby on an outreach program to a tea plantation.

Photographer: Chris Burgess / GPB Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker.

Episode 4: Friday, Friday, July 18 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ruby is still reeling from her discoveries and must decide if she can forgive past mistakes.

Photographer: Chris Burgess / GPB Amrita Acharia as Dr. Ruby Walker and Ankur Vikal as Mohana Sharma.

Episode 5: Friday, July 25 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A building collapses in Barco and the team are stretched to the limit.

Photographer: Chris Burgess / GPB Suhasini Mulay as Sushma and james Krishna Floyd as Dr Gabriel Varma.

Episode 6: Friday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ruby and Gabriel intervene in a dispute between two fishermen.

Photographer: Chris Burgess / GPB Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker and Vipin Sharma as Ratheesh.

