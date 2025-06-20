Give Now
THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL: Season 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 13, 2024 at 4:38 PM PST
Sagar Radia as AJ Nair, James Krishna Floyd as Dr Gabriel Varma, Darshan Jariwalla as Dr. Ram Nair, Achint Kaur as Mala, Neil Morrissey as Greg McConnell, Amanda Redman as Dr Lydia Fonseca, Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker and Nimmi Harasgama as nurse Mari Rodriguez in THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL SERIES 2
Photographer: Chris Burgess
/
GPB
Sagar Radia as AJ Nair, James Krishna Floyd as Dr Gabriel Varma, Darshan Jariwalla as Dr. Ram Nair, Achint Kaur as Mala, Neil Morrissey as Greg McConnell, Amanda Redman as Dr Lydia Fonseca, Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker and Nimmi Harasgama as nurse Mari Rodriguez in THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL SERIES 2

Fridays, June 20 - Aug. 1, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream Seasons 1 and 2 now with KPBS Passport!

In Season 2, we re-join the team at the Good Karma Hospital a year after Ruby Walker arrived in India. The formidable Dr. Lydia Fonseca is, as ever, a force to be reckoned with and she has big plans for Ruby. Lydia is determined to kick Ruby out of her comfort zone and develop her skills as a doctor.

THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL Series

Ruby’s confidence has grown but she’s about to face a huge test. Ruby handles a complex medical case, as a storm hits Barco and the hospital’s generator fails. Will Ruby decide to operate on her patient by candle light and with no monitors? It’s a test that would shake the most experienced of doctors. And it will leave Lydia wondering if she pushed Ruby too far too soon.

Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker and Ankur Vikal as Mohana Sharma.
Photographer: Chris Burgess
/
GPB
Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker and Ankur Vikal as Mohana Sharma. Life affirming and optimistic, the second series of this contemporary series continues to mix the heart-breaking with the humorous, and the doctors, nurses and patients soon discover that the Good Karma Hospital is more than just a rundown medical outpost - it’s a home.

Series two continues Ruby’s love affair with her new home. Ruby has moved in to her own flat in the hustle and bustle of Barco central and she feels more at home, the heat and the noise.

Achint Kaur as Mala.
Photographer: Chris Burgess
/
GPB
Achint Kaur as Mala. Life affirming and optimistic, the second series of this contemporary series continues to mix the heart-breaking with the humorous, and the doctors, nurses and patients soon discover that the Good Karma Hospital is more than just a rundown medical outpost - it's a home.

But Ruby will also connect with her Indian heritage in a surprising way when a long-lost relative gets in touch. Ruby’s discovery will bring her closer to Dr. Gabriel Varma as their sparky working relationship promises to develop into something deeper.

Nimmi Harasgama as Nurse Mari Rodriguez and Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker.
Photographer: Chris Burgess
/
GPB
Nimmi Harasgama as Nurse Mari Rodriguez and Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker. Life affirming and optimistic, the second series of this contemporary series continues to mix the heart-breaking with the humorous, and the doctors, nurses and patients soon discover that the Good Karma Hospital is more than just a rundown medical outpost - it’s a home.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Friday, June 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ruby faces new challenges as a blistering heatwave hits Kerala.

Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker and Amanda Redman as Dr. Lydia Fonseca.
Photographer: Chris Burgess
/
GPB
Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker and Amanda Redman as Dr. Lydia Fonseca. Life affirming and optimistic, the second series of this contemporary series continues to mix the heart-breaking with the humorous, and the doctors, nurses and patients soon discover that the Good Karma Hospital is more than just a rundown medical outpost - it’s a home.

Episode 2: Friday, June 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Lydia discovers a former patient is in the care of a herbal doctor.

Amanda Redman as Dr Lydia Fonseca.
Photographer: Chris Burgess
/
GPB
Amanda Redman as Dr Lydia Fonseca. Life affirming and optimistic, the second series of this contemporary series continues to mix the heart-breaking with the humorous, and the doctors, nurses and patients soon discover that the Good Karma Hospital is more than just a rundown medical outpost - it’s a home.

Episode 3: Friday, July 11 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Gabriel joins Ruby on an outreach program to a tea plantation.

Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker.
Photographer: Chris Burgess
/
GPB
Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker. Life affirming and optimistic, the second series of this contemporary series continues to mix the heart-breaking with the humorous, and the doctors, nurses and patients soon discover that the Good Karma Hospital is more than just a rundown medical outpost - it’s a home

Episode 4: Friday, Friday, July 18 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ruby is still reeling from her discoveries and must decide if she can forgive past mistakes.

Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker and Ankur Vikal as Mohana Sharma.
Photographer: Chris Burgess
/
GPB
Amrita Acharia as Dr. Ruby Walker and Ankur Vikal as Mohana Sharma. Life affirming and optimistic, the second series of this contemporary series continues to mix the heart-breaking with the humorous, and the doctors, nurses and patients soon discover that the Good Karma Hospital is more than just a rundown medical outpost - it’s a home.

Episode 5: Friday, July 25 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A building collapses in Barco and the team are stretched to the limit.

Suhasini Mulay as Sushma and james Krishna Floyd as Dr Gabriel Varma.
Photographer: Chris Burgess
/
GPB
Suhasini Mulay as Sushma and james Krishna Floyd as Dr Gabriel Varma. Life affirming and optimistic, the second series of this contemporary series continues to mix the heart-breaking with the humorous, and the doctors, nurses and patients soon discover that the Good Karma Hospital is more than just a rundown medical outpost - it’s a home.

Episode 6: Friday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ruby and Gabriel intervene in a dispute between two fishermen.

Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker and Vipin Sharma as Ratheesh.
Photographer: Chris Burgess
/
GPB
Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker and Vipin Sharma as Ratheesh. Life affirming and optimistic, the second series of this contemporary series continues to mix the heart-breaking with the humorous, and the doctors, nurses and patients soon discover that the Good Karma Hospital is more than just a rundown medical outpost - it’s a home.

Watch On Your Schedule: Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000.
More News