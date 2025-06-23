Premieres Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

"Caregiving" brings audiences into the daily experiences of six family and professional caregivers across the U.S. as they share the realities associated with providing care full-time and the often-complicated challenges and extraordinary moments, including joy, that are part of the care relationship.

Caregiving: Preview

The film features:

Ark Media / PBS Matt Cauli, caregiver to his wife, Kanlaya, helps her with physical therapy at home while she recovers from a stroke and cancer. Both are featured in "Caregiving."

Matthew (NY), a young father who became both his wife and son’s primary caregiver overnight after his wife experienced cancer and a debilitating stroke

Jacob (FL), a 14-year-old who, along with his father, shares the role of caregiver for his mom

Tracy (CO), a young woman balancing the transition from daughter to caregiver for her father, who has dementia

Ark Media / PBS Tracy Eacret with her father, John, to whom she is providing end-of-life care at her Colorado home. Both are featured in "Caregiving."

Zulma (NY), a paid home health aide who has become like family to Sherril, who has multiple sclerosis, after years of caring for her — while Zulma also has her own family to care for after long hours of commuting

Ark Media / PBS Zulma Torres, a professional caregiver in The Bronx, NY, cares for a client during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAREGIVING: Seen at Last

Filmmaker Quote:

“Making this film has been an inspiring and humbling experience,” said Chris Durrance, director and senior producer. “Over the past twelve months, the production team and I have traveled throughout the country, spending time with family and professional caregivers of all ages and backgrounds. We have witnessed their tireless work on behalf of the people they love. We have witnessed the isolation so many caregivers feel and the struggles they face navigating complex systems of state and federal support. We have also seen the joy and rewards that come with the unique connection that caregivers experience. We have come to appreciate that every family has a care story and we hope that this film inspires viewers to share their own, building new communities of care that will bring us all closer together.”

CAREGIVING: A Shared Story

In "Caregiving," these stories unfold alongside an examination of the creation and evolution of the care system and the social dynamics that shape our approach to caregiving today.

CAREGIVING: The Heart of a Nation

The documentary examines how caregiving in the U.S. has been historically unnoticed and inadequately supported, while economic crises and war have impacted the care needs of the country and the caregiving industry.

Anthony Tusler / PBS People with disabilities march in March 1990 at the Wheels of Justice and Capitol Crawl protests ahead of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"Caregiving" traces the roots of America’s social safety net to Frances Perkins, who, as U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Franklin D. Roosevelt from 1933 to 1945, led the creation of the Social Security Act in response to the Great Depression.

Getty Images / Bettmann Frances Perkins, Secretary of Labor (1933-45) in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration, and architect of the Social Security Act, testifying in Congress in 1942.

The documentary also explores the evolution of social norms regarding caregiving through the decades. "Caregiving" further examines how the need to care for veterans intensified caregiving demands as those returning with physical and psychological injuries were often unable to rejoin the workforce, exposing critical gaps in support systems and driving reforms to better address long-term care needs.

Jimmy Carter Library / PBS Rosalynn Carter, a leading advocate for caregivers, at her desk in 1977.

Providing historical context, critical perspective and hope, experts featured in the documentary include Alison Gopnik, PhD, Professor, UC Berkeley; Paul Irving, Senior Advisor, Future of Aging, Milken Institute; Premilla Nadasen, PhD, Professor, Barnard College; Ai-jen Poo, Executive Director, Caring Across Generations; and Steve Schwab, CEO, Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

Caregiving Short Films

The Caregiving project also includes 18 short films that examine current caregiving experiences, programs and perspectives — at individual, family and community levels. The short films began debuting in October 2024 and are premiering through May 2025, available on wellbeings.org and the Well Beings YouTube Channel.

These poignant films include the story of a son who became unable to live on his own due to multiple chronic illnesses and the devoted father who cares for him; the heartfelt journey of a man who is a caregiver for his father, a veteran with dementia; community programs that provide church services for the differently abled and elderly; a group that provides respite care services for the unhoused; a program that offers a special camp for children whose family members have ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease); and many others.

Ark Media / PBS Caregiver Malcoma Brown-Ekeogu and her husband, Kenneth, dance on their wedding anniversary. Both are featured in "Caregiving."

Credits: A production of Lea Pictures and WETA Washington, D.C., in association with Ark Media. For Ark Media, Chris Durrance serves as director and senior producer; Barak Goodman is series producer; and Ruth Fertig is producer. Executive Producers for Lea Pictures are Bradley Cooper and Weston Middleton. Executive producers for WETA are John F. Wilson and Tom Chiodo. Producer for WETA is Kate Kelly. Production is managed for WETA by Jim Corbley. Consulting Producer is Paul Irving.