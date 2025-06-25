Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

On this episode, Pati explores the vibrant streets of Yucatan's capital, Merida, in search of its flavors. She tries "the best tacos in Merida" at Wayan'e.

Darren Durlach / APT Pati tries "the best tacos in Merida" at Wayan'e.

The aroma of freshly made cookies lures her to Donde Fabric, where their globitos and bizcochitos are an important part of Merida's mornings.

Darren Durlach / APT Chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors.

She has sorbet at a shop run by the same family for generations and tastes a unique Yucatecan liqueur at Casa D'Aristi.

Darren Durlach / American Public Television Chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich (right) has sorbet at a shop run by the same family for generations.

Recipes in Pati's Kitchen: Pea Soup with Basil and Mint Crema

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Flavors of Merida

About Season 12: In PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE, chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey, where each dish serves as a point of departure into Mexico’s rich history and culture. Throughout the series, Pati shares her delicious recipes, personal experiences, family life, and ongoing conversations with cooks in both Mexico and the U.S. In season 12, Pati invites viewers to take a deep dive into Yucatan. While here, she explores pink salt harvesting in Las Coloradas, the colonial food and drink of the Haciendas, the legends behind cenotes or deep water holes, the history behind ancient ruins, and the foods that have been passed down by the Maya. Back at home, Pati shows viewers how to bring all these ingredients and flavors into their own kitchens.

Darren Durlach / APT Chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors

Distributed by American Public Television