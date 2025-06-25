PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Flavors of Merida

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 25, 2025 at 3:04 PM PDT
Chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich explores the vibrant streets of Yucatan's capital, Merida, in search of its flavors.
Chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich explores the vibrant streets of Yucatan's capital, Merida, in search of its flavors.

Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

On this episode, Pati explores the vibrant streets of Yucatan's capital, Merida, in search of its flavors. She tries "the best tacos in Merida" at Wayan'e.

Pati tries "the best tacos in Merida" at Wayan'e.
Pati tries "the best tacos in Merida" at Wayan'e.

The aroma of freshly made cookies lures her to Donde Fabric, where their globitos and bizcochitos are an important part of Merida's mornings.

Chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors.
Chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors.

She has sorbet at a shop run by the same family for generations and tastes a unique Yucatecan liqueur at Casa D'Aristi.

Chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich (right) has sorbet at a shop run by the same family for generations.
Chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich (right) has sorbet at a shop run by the same family for generations.

About Season 12: In PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE, chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey, where each dish serves as a point of departure into Mexico’s rich history and culture. Throughout the series, Pati shares her delicious recipes, personal experiences, family life, and ongoing conversations with cooks in both Mexico and the U.S. In season 12, Pati invites viewers to take a deep dive into Yucatan. While here, she explores pink salt harvesting in Las Coloradas, the colonial food and drink of the Haciendas, the legends behind cenotes or deep water holes, the history behind ancient ruins, and the foods that have been passed down by the Maya. Back at home, Pati shows viewers how to bring all these ingredients and flavors into their own kitchens.

Chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors
Chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
