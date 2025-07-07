Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

The guest on this episode is Thomas Friedman, New York Times columnist. After 12 days of war—first with Israel, and then the U.S.—Iran emerged as the clear loser. But even before rockets flew, Iran was already the least capable and most vulnerable of the three belligerents. So, what happens now?

GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer: What’s next for Iran?

Iran was the clear loser of its 12-day war with Israel and the US

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

