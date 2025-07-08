Saturday, July 12 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

One of the greatest Motown and R&B / funk vocal groups of all time, The Commodores have remained a force in the music industry for over 50 years. Their Greatest Hits live tour continues to thrill audiences and is now captured in the new concert special, "The Commodores Live."

The Commodores Live: Preview

With over 70 million records sold, seven #1 hits, five #1 albums, and 20 top 10 singles to their name, The Commodores have staying power. Band leader and original founding member William King is joined by longtime Commodores’ vocalist JD Nicholas and Cody Orange, son of founding member Walter “Clyde” Orange, on lead vocals.

Alongside Cody’s twin brother Colin and The Mean Machine, the Commodores’ longtime backing band, The Commodores deliver an irresistible concert experience filmed on their 2024 tour full of classic chart-toppers, including the Grammy-winning “Nightshift,” the exuberant “Lady (You Bring Me Up),” and their signature ballads “Sail On,” “Easy,” and “Oh No.”

"The Commodores" Live highlights the band’s five decades as the soundtrack of many romances, with heartfelt performances of “Three Times a Lady” and a medley of their early hits from Motown — “Just To Be Close to You,” “Zoom” and “Sweet Love.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Commodores concert without the songs that bring every crowd to its feet, and the band doesn’t disappoint with two of music’s most famous funk masterpieces, “Too Hot Ta Trot” and “Brick House.”

