THIS OLD HOUSE: Vince Gill's Nashville

Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

On this episode, Richard Trethewey meets with the plumber to help lay underground pipes for the new sewer line. Homeowner Adam and Tom Silva work to repurpose the old cedar posts from the basement. Later, Kevin O'Connor and the homeowners meet with designer Debra Geiger to decide on the exterior paint colors.

Meanwhile, Country Music legend Vince Gill gives Tommy a tour of his favorite spots in Nashville.

About The Series: THIS OLD HOUSE, with trusted experts Tom Silva, Richard Trethewey, Jenn Nawada, and host Kevin O'Connor, is TV's original home-improvement show, following one whole-house renovation over several episodes.

