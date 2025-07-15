Give Now
IN HER NATURE: The Women Behind the Wild

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 15, 2025 at 9:42 AM PDT
Go behind the lens with the making of IN HER NATURE. From the grit of filming in remote locations to the bond forged between crew members, this episode shines a light on the women behind the camera—and the mission that brought them together.

IN HER NATURE is a wildlife docuseries co-produced with PBS Nature

Series Trailer | IN HER NATURE

Credit: WNET Group

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
