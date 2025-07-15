Give Now
The 2025 Emmy nominations are being announced this morning

By Clare Lombardo Beth Novey
Published July 15, 2025 at 6:47 AM PDT
An Emmy statue in front of the Television Academy in 2016.
Angela Weiss
/
AFP via Getty Images
The Television Academy is announcing nominations Tuesday morning for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Severance, The Pitt and The White Lotus are all up for nominations on the drama side, while Hacks, The Bear and The Studio are in contention for comedies.

Two categories were announced this morning on CBS Mornings. They are:

Outstanding reality competition program
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
The Amazing Race
The Traitors
Top Chef

Outstanding talk series
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The rest of the nominees will be presented by actors Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song at 11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT. This page will be updated when the nominees are named.

Winners will be announced at the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze on September 14 in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2025 NPR

