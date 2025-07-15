WILD HOPE: Captive Breeding: A Key to Stop Extinction?

Stream now with YouTube

Why are zoos, aquariums, and labs sometimes the key to saving critically endangered wildlife? In dire straits, creating healthy captive populations is the best course to save these species in the wild. Captive breeding allows these facilities to quicken the reproductive process and carefully preserve genetic diversity. And when successful, these breeding programs can set endangered species on a long-term path to recovery back in the wild.

About The Series: At a time when news about the environment is filled with doom and people around the world feel increasingly fearful about the future, WILD HOPE is changing the narrative with surprising stories that show we can still change course. This series of short films highlights the intrepid changemakers working to restore and protect our planet. Each half-hour episode inspires audiences with stories of bold interventions, unexpected alliances, and nature’s resilience.

NATURE: Series Trailer | WILD HOPE

Presented by PBS NATURE