The Great White North beckons as Samantha begins her tour of this jewel-like Canadian city with Charlayne Thornton-Joe, Coordinator of the Chinese Canadian Museum found in Fan Tan Alley, the narrowest commercial street in North America. Charlayne tells of her ancestors’ immigrant experience in Canada and shares authentic Chinese barbecued pork with Samantha at Loy Sing Meat Market, the oldest Chinese-owned business on the continent.

SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: Victoria, B.C., Canada

Next, Samantha meets Richard Bell of The Pedaler Bike Tours and takes in the sites of Victoria including the Parliament Building and Beacon Hill Park. She ends her bicycle adventure with a delicious fish and chips lunch at Finest at Sea. Samantha marvels at the charm of Fisherman’s Wharf, then joins Captain Brett Soberg of Eagle Wing Whale-Watching and Wildlife Tours for a breathtaking afternoon on the water complete with Humpback Whale sightings.

Samantha learns about the emphasis they place on sustainability and conservation to improve the environment for the area’s magnificent wildlife and for future generations to enjoy this special part of the world.

Next, Samantha enjoys a unique cocktail experience at one of the most iconic hotels in the world—the Fairmont Empress. With a gorgeous sunset view of Victoria Harbor, Samantha enjoys tea-infused cocktails inspired by the high tea service for which the hotel is famous.

The beauty of British Columbia comes to a crescendo at Butchart Gardens where Samantha tours the heavenly landscape with Director of Horticulture, Carlos Moniz, and learns how and why a former rock quarry transformed into one of the most beautiful gardens on earth.

Finally, Samantha discovers the eclectic and uniquely Canadian puzzles that double as art in a quirky shop called the Puzzle Lab.

