RICK STEVES' EUROPE: France's Loire: Château Country

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with the PBS Video App

Along the Loire River Valley, the beautiful French countryside is studded with evocative châteaux. On this episode, with a home-base in Amboise, host Rick Steves visits four unique castles: elegant Chenonceau, massive Chambord, stately Cheverny and fragrant Villandry. Along the way, we tour Leonardo's home, feed hunting dogs, enjoy the local cuisine, and savor a princely garden.

RICK STEVES' EUROPE Preview: France's Loire

Watch On Your Schedule:

Past episodes and clips from the series are available on demand on the series website, on YouTube and with the PBS Video App. With the app you can stream your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Join The Conversation:

Rick Steves is on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, @RickSteves on Twitter + YouTube

Rick Steves Audio Europe Travel App:

This app organizes Rick's vast library of self-guided walking tours and radio interviews into geographic playlists covering Europe's top sights, travel tips, and cultural insights. Our app is not compatible with any Amazon device, because of Amazon's proprietary version of the Android software.

About The Series:

America's leading authority on European travel, returns to transport public television viewers to the continent's bustling cities, quaint villages and picturesque countryside. On Season 8 of RICK STEVES' EUROPE, Rick rediscovers some of his favorite destinations in France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Germany, and further abroad in the multicultural crossroads of Turkey, Israel and Palestine. Each episode contains Rick's valuable insights on art, culture and history, and his practical, experience-enhancing travel advice.