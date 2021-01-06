Give Now
Deepak Chopra: Becoming Metahuman

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 6, 2021 at 12:17 PM PST
Deepak Chopra, a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation, reveals how to become happier, more joyful and energetic in "Deepak Chopra: Becoming Metahuman."
Courtesy of Michael Allen
Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

Deepak Chopra explores how to become happier, more joyful and energetic with a simple three-step process that unlocks the secrets of moving beyond our limitations to access a field of infinite possibilities. Includes interviews with Neil deGrasse Tyson, Martha Beck and more.

METAHUMAN - Unleashing Your Infinite Potential by Deepak Chopra

Watch On Your Schedule:

The full episode is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn more and activate your benefit now.

Join The Conversation:

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
