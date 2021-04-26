Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

—Film Examines the State of Artificial Intelligence and its Impact—

In 2014, Stephen Hawking warned that artificial intelligence could seriously threaten humanity if it grew uncontrollable. “AI vs The Human Brain: The Final Showdown” clarifies what AI is all about today, analyzes how far it has developed, and explores whether humanity has taken these warnings seriously.

AI vs The Human Brain: The Final Showdown: Preview

There’s so much misinformation about what AI is, and how it can advance the human race. The documentary turns to experts from institutions such as Carnegie Mellon University, IBM Research, The University of Oxford's Future of Humanity Institute, and companies like SoftBank Robotics (France), and Boston-based Neutonomy to look at what is known as well as what may yet evolve.

Courtesy of Docland Yard/ American Public Television Newspaper headline reads "The Myth of a Superhuman AI - We can make human intelligence in Silicon."

From game-playing robots to robots that can diagnose illness, drive vehicles or perform skilled labor, humans are now competing with machines — in leisure and in the workplace.

This film is available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Credits:

Acquired by American Public Television from Terranoa. Director: Thibaut Martin and Guilain Depardieu. Producer: Docland Yard / Arte.