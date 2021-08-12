Ingrediente: A Restaurant Uprooted

Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand with the PBS Video App

Part cooking, part travel, part reality show, “lngrediente” features Michelin Star chef, Drew Deckman, now a Mexican himself, who opened his namesake restaurant eight years ago under a tree on an organic working ranch in the valley. Follow along as he explores the Guadalupe Valley, finds ingredients, meets local chefs, winemakers, artists, farmers and ranchers.

The film crew was with Drew when the pandemic hit. The hardship, uncertainty that every restaurant worldwide faced was captured through Drew’s eyes. Whether it’s an oyster or dairy farmer, an abalone or sea bass fisherman, each episode celebrates the sea, the land, the culture and introduces the viewer to the extraordinary and passionate people of the region.

