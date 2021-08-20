Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

The world is in turmoil and Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years. With millions sickened from COVID-19 and more than 300, 000 Americans dead in a global pandemic that brought social isolation, grief, fear, and an economy in tatters mixed with anti-racism protests after the killing of George Floyd and the ongoing political divide, we've been brought to our emotional knees.

As a nation, we're feeling so stressed and unhappy, it sparked a dramatic rise in the number of new prescriptions for antidepressants, anti-anxiety medications and sleep aids during and after the pandemic. Depression, the opposite of being happy, tripled in just few months in early 2020, from 8.5%, which was already up from the prior decade, to a horrifying 27.8%. But you do not have to feel this way even when it seems like the world is crumbling around you.

On this program, psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen, the author of “Your Brain Is Always Listening,” and his wife Tana Amen, an ICU nurse and author of "The Relentless Courage of a Scared Child," will show you how to tame the hidden dragons that cause these problems to help you feel happier, more positive and more in control of your own emotions.

Overcoming Anxiety, Depression, Trauma and Grief with Daniel Amen, MD and Tana Amen

