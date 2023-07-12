Comic-Con 2023: Top offsite events that don't require a badge

San Diego Comic-Con International is back! And with it are familiar faces and special guests appearances that have attendees filling downtown San Diego and its convention center. Not everyone was able to grab a badge this year, but that doesn’t mean the convention starts and ends with the badge holder.

Follow the category links below for our top picks for pop culture, cosplay, comics, gaming music, art, food, drink and fandom events so you can get a taste of Comic-Con without a badge — plus a few suggestions for pop culture offerings elsewhere in the region.

Cosplay and pop culture

Downtown:

The IDEA Lab at the San Diego Public Library brings their Cosplay Repair Station to Comic-Con once again. It's a DIY-ers respite for fixing cosplay gear and costumes. The library provides everything from 3D printers, soldering irons and sewing machines to an array of glues, needles and thread to repair broken accessories, patch up torn capes and more — all for free on the fourth floor of the downtown library. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20-22 and 1-4 p.m. July 23. San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown. Free.

Hulu is launching a new subbrand for adult animation and anime series (think: "Family Guy," "Bob's Burgers," "Futurama" and more), drawing on the hundreds of TV series and movies Hulu has. It's called " Hulu AniMayhem ," and they're also bringing this project to a big offsite "immersive" activation at the Bayfront parking lot at Comic-Con. Thursday through Sunday, July 20-23. Bayfront Park, downtown. Free.

Casa Mexico at Comic-Con is a celebration of Mexican pop culture with performances from San Diego Opera, San Diego Ballet, Ballet Folklórico, and more, plus exhibitions and lots of food and tastings. This year's festivities are centered around a special exhibition of work by cartoonist Eduardo Humberto del Río García, known as "Rius." 12-6 p.m. Thursday, July 20; 12-6:30 p.m. Friday, July 21; 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23. 849 W Harbor Dr., Seaport Village. Free.

The 6th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge will set up shop in the University Club Atop Symphony Towers on Thursday evening this year, celebrating Black artists, creatives, writers and publishers with special guests, cosplay and food and drink available to buy. The venue has a dress code, which will be waived if guests are in cosplay. 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 20. 750 B. St., Ste. 3400, downtown. $10-$30.

Adult Swim Festival on the Green celebrates everything "Adult Swim," the long-running late-night Cartoon Network program block with music, comedy, panels, and signings. Reserved seating is currently sold out, but there are events you can still attend without saving a spot. Check out available events at Eventbrite. Festival grounds are open to everyone 18+ and are first-come, first-served. Please note, the event will be checking for valid ID. 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20-22. 5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way, 600 Convention Way, downtown. Free.

Elsewhere:

Comic-Con Museum is holding a Cardboard Superheroes workshop on Thursday, July 20. The museum website said guests are invited to drop in and create cardboard model heroes, characters and signature accessories. Participation is free with museum admission, as space allows. Two workshops will be held 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. The museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. 2131 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park. $12-$25.



Gaming

Downtown:

A Dragon Ball special exhibition will be held at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina’s terrace between Wednesday, July 19 – Sunday, July 23, with a “huge special Dragon Ball outdoor booth.” Fans can learn how to play Dragon Ball Super Card Game (DBSCG) at a DBSCG tutorial event, and enjoy a Figure-Rise Standard model kit build experience.

Those who attend will have a chance to get the new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 action role-playing fight game demo that launched in May. An outdoor booth will be outside the hotel next to the convention center and it’s free to attend. All day (starting at 10 a.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 333 W. Harbor Dr., downtown. Free.

Elsewhere:

Pac-Man Arcade : For arcade game lovers, the Comic-Con Museum's Pac-Man Arcade is open during Comic-Con. Play the worldwide famous arcade game in a retro-decked space surrounded with Pac-Man memorabilia and joystick consoles. You can purchase your tickets to play here , however, general admission is timed per player. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. San Diego Comic-Con Museum, 2131 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park. $25.

Movies/Entertainment

Get your popular culture while lounging under the stars at the downtown Rooftop Cinema Club's Comic-Con screenings . Movies include "Captain Marvel," "Interstellar," "Scream VI," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "Halloween," "Top Gun Maverick" and more. Showtimes vary and are already selling out. Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Pl Harbor Tower, downtown/Embarcadero. $19.50+.

Camp Snoopy , a pop-up with Peanuts and the "Beagle Scouts," invites people to hang out for their 50th anniversary. Family-fun activities include a Woodstock and friends bird spotting scavenger hunt; Navigation lessons with a Peanuts-themed compass and writing letters home like a true camper. Watch for limited stock of featured merch like an adorable Woodstock Youtooz plush, Pintrill pins of Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts, iron-on merit badges, a Snoopy canteen, a compass and a “burritote.” Prices range from $10-$25. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. 200 J St., downtown. Free.

Panels

The Comic Conference for Educators and Librarians takes place at the downtown library, featuring a series of panels with experts, artists, authors, librarians, educators and more. Each day features a different theme, and covers topics on literacy, education and more — though fans, parents and avid comic readers will find plenty to interest them. This conference is affiliated with Comic-Con, but is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required. 4-6 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free.

San Diego Public Library A sign directs the public and San Diego Comic-Con attendees to previous Comic Conference for Educators and Librarian programming in July 2018. This year's educator and librarian programming will take place virtually as part of Comic-Con@Home.

Food and drink

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be making an appearance at Comic-Con from July 20-23. Hello Kitty fans can indulge in yummy desserts like specialty macarons and cookies, and also find a selection of limited merch, too. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is cashless and will only accept credit cards. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Petco Park Interactive Zone, 100 Park Blvd., downtown. Free admission.

The Lanford Lunchbox , the legendary diner from the hit sitcom “Roseanne,” will open to the public for Comic-Con. Fans will enjoy the fictitious diner’s menu including “The Original,” “Loose Meat Surprise,” “The Elvis,” salisbury steaks, a waffle bar, coffee and even a single saltine cracker. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday, July 20-21. 6th St. at E St., downtown.

The Tin Roof will recreate Mooby’s Pop-Up restaurant , Kevin Smith's fictional restaurant from his iconic movies. Pre-order meals by purchasing per-person tickets in advance — each guest requires their own ticket. Mooby's Meal options include a Moo Main and Salt Lick side (with vegan options!). Drinks, other sides and desserts are also available. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Tin Roof, 401 G St., downtown. $30.

Visual art, Books and Zines

Downtown:

The 2023 Comic-Con Art Show runs July 20-23 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, and includes hundreds of works of art, ranging from original drawings to jewelry to other "unusual items." It will also include comics and books that are nominated for this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Elsewhere:

For an early, virtual warmup, Tuesday night is the San Diego Public Library's " Sketch Night: SDCCI Edition ." Catered to youth between the ages of 10-18, library staff and teaching artists will lead a sketch session to draw various Pokémon characters. 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. Virtual. Free.

About a mile and a half from the Convention Center, Bread and Salt is a collection of nonprofit and independent art galleries and studios with multiple exhibitions currently on view. In the main gallery, Pablo Castañeda 's paintings of takeout boxes, instant ramen, candy and soda evoke the refined still-life art of latter days, for an artsy dose of popular culture. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.

If you’re seeking for some literary stimulation for a younger crowd, you may want to head over to Mission Valley Branch Library where young adult (YA) author Misa Sugiura will present her new middle-grade fantasy series about a girl named Momo who must face demons set on bringing chaos in order to save her Shinto goddess mother and the world. Momo Arashima Steals the Sword of the Wind, is perfect for fans of Aru Shah and Fablehaven. This is a free story time event open to the public. After the story time there will be a book signing hosted by the Library Shop SD. 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. Mission Valley Branch Library, 2123 Fenton Pkwy, Mission Valley. Free.

Come visit the Knox Library in Mission Hills-Hillcrest, where YA author Erin A. Craig (Sisters of the Salt series) and debut YA fantasy author Amanda Linsmeier share the stage for a free in-conversation event and book signing. This is a free event open to the public. The Library Shop San Diego will be on hand to sell copies of both books. 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Knox Library, 215 W. Washington St, Mission Hills. Free.

In the South Bay, join the San Ysidro Library's Superhero Shields family craft activity where kids can make a superhero shield inspired by their favorite character and take it home with a free comic book too (while supplies last). Walk-ins welcome. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 22. San Ysidro Library, 4235 Beyer Library, San Ysidro. Free.

Embrace the DIY experience at " Compressed: A Zine and Music Fair ," a collaborative festival from Burn All Books, a small risograph press, and Particle FM, a local internet music station. Think of it as a mini antidote to Comic-Con's exhibit hall, with local artists, zine makers, DJ sets and more. 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Department, 4952 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights. Free.

Christy Radecic / Invision / AP Only identified as "Frankenstein Monster on Vacation" walks through the crowds on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in San Diego,.

Music

Downtown:

Party on Hard Rock café rooftop is opening for the sixth year. This year’s event will be at FLOAT atop the Hard Rock Hotel, for an evening of live music, plenty of entertainment, interactive photo booths, giveaways, and more. K-pop group NCT DoJaeJung will be headlining the party to celebrate their forthcoming Z2 graphic novel “Limitless.” Thursday, July 20 7 p.m.-11 p.m. 207 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, downtown/Gaslamp District. Free.

“Thank the Maker!” The time has come for “Star Wars” fans to strap on their lightsabers and head over to the Music Box for a Mosh Eisley “Star Wars” themed party. Where fans can enjoy music and dance it out with their fellow “Star Wars” lovers. Fans are encouraged to arrive in their “Star Wars” cosplay and lightsabers and indulge in some high-fantasy merch you can only get in a galaxy far, far away. You can purchase your tickets at the Music Box event page . 8 p.m. Friday, July 21 (doors at 7 p.m.). Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy. $42.

The Parq Nightclub downtown is hosting four nostalgic bashes that will send you back to your childhood:

Malibu DAYDREAM Experience bash is sure to tickle you pink. The entire venue will be decked out with an immersive dollcore aesthetic, and they encourage attendees to choose their own adventure, whether it's raiding the club’s Barbie-themed closet or lounge in a ball-filled bubble bath, or you can just hang out by the pool. This is the kind of place to “live life in plastic … it’s fantastic!" (#IYKYK). 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, downtown. $40.

Ready Party One: 8-Bit Legacy, SDCC Kick-Off Party! The Parq Nightclub is holding the 8-Bit Legacy bash where attendees can interact with the Mushroom Kingdom planet and see their favorite video game characters. There will be a gaming lounge and themed drinks. 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, downtown. $50.

Nick at Nightclub : Who remembers staying up late watching “Double-Dare 2000" on “Nick at Nite"? The slime drop was every millennial kid’s dream. Parq Nightclub will channel your favorite 90s television programs, with special guest appearances, loads of Nickelodeon-inspired cosplay, fun photo ops, and themed drinks. 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20 through 2 a.m. Friday. Parq Nightclub. 615 Broadway, downtown. $50.

The MONSTERS Ball After Party is the fourth and final bash hosted at the Parq Nightclub. Inside you can present yourself at your most weird. Be enchanted (and afraid?) with spook-tacular beats and a forest-themed dance floor — plus a Monster Glitter booth to transform you into the ball’s most glamorous ghoul. 8 p.m. Friday, July 21 through 2 a.m. Saturday. Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, downtown. $50+.

For more Comic-Con events, visit the KPBS Comic-Con Calendar.