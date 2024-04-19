Where to celebrate Earth Day in San Diego
Earth Day, conceived in the U.S. in 1970, is now an annual celebration observed worldwide. It honors environmental achievements and urges communities and nations to take action in safeguarding the Earth's natural resources for future generations.
Below are places that will be holding events to celebrate Earth Day in San Diego County.
San Diego County Orchid Society International Spring Show and Sale
Friday, April 19, 2024 at 12 PM
Ongoing until April 21, 2024
Balboa Park's Casa del Prado, Room 101 and Patio A
Free
Creek to Bay Cleanup
Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 9 AM to 12 PM
Multiple locations
Free
Tree Planting and Giveaway at Lindo Lake County Park
Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 9 AM to 12 PM
Lindo Lake County Park
Free
The Escondido Green Expo
Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 11 AM to 2 PM
North County Mall
Free
San Diego EarthFest
Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 11 AM to 5 PM
Park Boulevard & Presidents Way
Free
Drawing is Seeing - A Natural Impressions: Art in Nature Program by San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy
Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 9 AM
Ongoing until May 18, 2024
Piedras Pintadas
$0 - 5
Party for the Planet at Birch Aquarium
Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 11 AM
Ongoing until April 21, 2024
Birch Aquarium at Scripps
The event is included with the cost of General Admission. Annual memberships are also available.