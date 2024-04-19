Give Now
Arts & Culture

Where to celebrate Earth Day in San Diego

By Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Published April 19, 2024 at 1:53 PM PDT
Graptopelum, or leather petal plants, at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas, June 12, 2015.
Katie Schoolov
/
KPBS
Graptopelum, or leather petal plants, at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas, June 12, 2015.

Earth Day, conceived in the U.S. in 1970, is now an annual celebration observed worldwide. It honors environmental achievements and urges communities and nations to take action in safeguarding the Earth's natural resources for future generations.

Below are places that will be holding events to celebrate Earth Day in San Diego County.

Earth Day events
Living Coast Discovery Center

Discover Wildlife at the Living Coast Discovery Center

Friday, April 19, 2024 at 10 AM
Ongoing until December 29, 2024
Living Coast Discovery Center
$0-20. Children (2 and under) free
San Diego County Orchid Society International Spring Show and Sale

San Diego County Orchid Society International Spring Show and Sale

Friday, April 19, 2024 at 12 PM
Ongoing until April 21, 2024
Balboa Park's Casa del Prado, Room 101 and Patio A
Free
Creek to Bay Cleanup

Creek to Bay Cleanup

Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 9 AM to 12 PM
Multiple locations
Free
Lindo Lake Park graphic

Tree Planting and Giveaway at Lindo Lake County Park

Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 9 AM to 12 PM
Lindo Lake County Park
Free
Earth Day Tours

Meet Amazing Animals from All Over the World on our Earth Day Tours

Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM
Wild Wonders
$39 Adults (12+); $20 Children (5-11)
The&nbsp;Escondido Green Expo

The Escondido Green Expo

Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 11 AM to 2 PM
North County Mall
Free
San Diego EarthFest

San Diego EarthFest

Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 11 AM to 5 PM
Park Boulevard & Presidents Way
Free
Drawing is Seeing - A Natural Impressions: Art in Nature Program by San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy

Drawing is Seeing - A Natural Impressions: Art in Nature Program by San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy

Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 9 AM
Ongoing until May 18, 2024
Piedras Pintadas
$0 - 5
San Diego County Orchid Society International Spring Show and Sale

San Diego County Orchid Society International Spring Show and Sale

Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 9 AM
Ongoing until April 21, 2024
Balboa Park's Casa del Prado, Room 101 and Patio A
Free
Party for the Planet, and Family-Friendly Earth Day Celebration

Party for the Planet at Birch Aquarium

Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 11 AM
Ongoing until April 21, 2024
Birch Aquarium at Scripps
The event is included with the cost of General Admission. Annual memberships are also available.

Arts & Culture Climate ChangeParenting
Leslie Gonzalez
I respect writing as an art of expression. It's my job to execute well-written stories that reflect artistic expression and mirror my core values, which are to clearly and succinctly convey, educate, and entertain my readers with breaking local news and worldly affairs.
See stories by Leslie Gonzalez
More News