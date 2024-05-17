12 Books to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

In honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, we’ve collected our favorite books featuring Asian and Pacific Islander characters created by Asian or AANHPI authors or artists. Formerly known as Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage month, the name change in 2022 wished to highlight the many unique cultures and diverse experiences people identifying as AANHPI have even though these groups are often lumped together as “Asian.”

Enjoy these fun and uplifting stories you and your family can visit over and over again.

Kapaemahu

Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu (Author), Dean Hamer (Author), Joe Wilson (Author), and Daniel Sousa (Illustrator): Age: 4-8

PBS Kids for Parents

Based on an Academy Award-nominated short film, this story retells an Indigenous legend about four Mahu (individuals with both male and female spirit) who sailed from Tahiti to Hawaii in the 15th century to share their healing arts. The islanders honored them by building a monument of four boulders that the Mahu filled with their healing powers before disappearing. Though the true story was partially lost after foreigners came to the island, the power in these boulders still reaches out to passersby at Waikiki Beach to this day.

Our Nipa Hut: A Story in the Philippines

Rachell Abalos (Author) and Gabriela Larios (Illustrator): Age: 4-8

This picture book follows Yelena and her Papa as she practices maintaining her nipa hut, a traditional Filipino dwelling. When a tropical storm hits the Philippines, she and her father work together to keep her family safe. The story reminds us that we must care for our home for it to also take care of us.

Jenny Mei Is Sad

Tracy Subisak: Age: 4-8

Written by Taiwanese and Polish American Tracy Subisak, this beautifully illustrated story follows a child with a friend named Jenny Mèi, who is sad even though she doesn’t look sad. The main character does their best to support and be there for Jenny Mei. The book introduces children to the different ways sadness can look like in our lives. It shows kids how to be friends with someone through the seasons of life that are easy and fun, boring and mundane, and hard and sad.

Mali Under the Night Sky: A Lao Story of Home

Youme: Age: 5-8

This book tells the true story of Lao American artist Malichansouk Kouanchao, who had to leave her home as a child due to war. Through warm watercolor illustrations, we see how Mali and her family lived in their community, what they did every day, and her memories of crossing the Mekong River to get to safety in Thailand when she was just five years old.

My Footprints

Bao Phi (Author) and Ngoc Diep Barbara Tran (Illustrator): Age: 5-9

Thuy feels “double different” because she is both Vietnamese American and the child of two moms. After being bullied at school, Thuy encounters a bird on her way home. Though angry and lonely, she starts to imagine what she would be like if she could fly like a bird, run like a deer, or roar like a bear. She mimics the footprints of animals she finds and eventually gets home to her mothers. They join her in imagining creatures who are beautiful and brave like Thuy.

Punky Aloha

Shar Tuiasoa: Age: 4-8

This fun story follows Punky Aloha, a Polynesian girl who doesn’t like to meet new people, as she explores the island of O’ahu to grab some butter for her grandmother's famous banana bread. Though Punky is initially reluctant, she puts on her grandmother’s magical sunglasses and uses the power of saying “aloha” to experience unexpected adventures.

Dancing with Daddy

Anitra Rowe Schulte (Author) and Ziyue Chen (Illustrator): Age: 4-8

With clever illustrations by Singaporean illustrator Ziyue Chen, this picture book features Elsie, a young girl who dreams of attending her first father-daughter dance with her dad. She’s been excitedly preparing for the big event by choosing the perfect outfit with her mother, and practicing fun dance moves in her wheelchair. When it starts to snow more and more, Elsie worries the dance will be canceled. Through both the text and the illustrations, we see how Elsie’s loving family supports and communicates with her in anticipation of the big dance.

Sunflower Sisters

Monika Singh Gangotra (Author) and Michaela Dias-Hayes (Illustrator): Age: 4-8

When Amrita’s South Asian relatives arrive for her older sister’s wedding, they share their old-fashioned ideas about beauty and skin tones. Fortunately, Amrita’s mother speaks out against their outdated beliefs and teaches a few lessons to empower and support Amrita and her friend Kiki as they celebrate the beautiful shades of skin they’re in!

A Boy Named Isamu: A Story of Isamu Noguchi

James Yang: Age: 3-7

This award-winning picture book brings the art of Japanese American artist Isamu Noguchi to life. This book imagines Noguchi as a boy and shows how the artist might have seen his local outdoor market, forest, and ocean. Many kids might relate to how Noguchi saw stones resembling birds and birds looking like stones!

Juna’s Jar

Jane Bahk (Author) and Felicia Hoshino (Illustrator): Age: 4-7

Korean American Juna and her best friend Hector love collecting things from their adventures in empty kimchi jars. When Hector moves away without having a chance to say goodbye, Juna is brokenhearted and wonders who will go on adventures with her now. As a result, every night, she tries to find Hector with the help of her special kimchi jar and gets whisked away into the deep ocean, the jungle, and the night sky. Along the way, she discovers how new friends and adventures can be found — even in unexpected places.

Dim Sum, Here We Come!

Maple Lam: Age: 4-8

A Chinese American girl and her younger sister are super excited to attend their intergenerational family’s weekly dim sum gathering. This book celebrates many of the traditional Chinese customs about family, togetherness, and love — but most of all, food! Learn about some of the yummy dim sum dishes as we follow the main character on her family outing.

Wei Skates On

Nathan Chen (Author) and Lorraine Nam (Illustrator): Age: 4-8

Written by Olympic gold medalist and three-time World Champion Nathan Chen, this picture book follows Wei, a Chinese American boy who loves ice skating. Wei loves the feeling of gliding across the ice, jumping in the air, and syncing with the music, but as his first big competition comes up, he gets anxious. He’s been training so hard, but what if he loses? With help from his mom, Wei learns how to face his fears, find joy in sports, and persevere.