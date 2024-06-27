Give Now
Arts & Culture

Black Arts and Culture Music Festival to highlight local San Diego talent

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published June 27, 2024 at 12:15 PM PDT
Lyrical Groove's Kendrick Dial stands inside of Martin Luther King Jr. Community Park, June 26, 2024.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Lyrical Groove’s Kendrick Dial stands inside of Martin Luther King Jr. Community Park, June 26, 2024.

Saturday will be filled with music, creativity and heritage at the San Diego Black Arts and Culture District Music Festival.

Lyrical Groove’s Kendrick Dial will be part of the show with a sound he calls “spoken soul,” which he said is “spoken word, its soul, its jazz, its hip hop — its all these elements of what we historically call Black music. So there's a Gospel feeling to it, there's a message base.”

The music festival is happening just outside of the Black Arts and Culture District in San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood.

It’s an event curated by Kamau Kenyatta, a Grammy-award winning producer who teaches music at UC San Diego.

“This is all San Diego talent,” Kenyatta said about the musical acts taking the stage.

Besides Kendrick Dial and Lyrical Groove, there will be live performances from other local artists like Daneen Wilburn, Geminelle and Rebecca Jade.

“We're going to hear neo soul, spoken word, R&B,” Kenyatta said. “Daneen came from the church — St. Stephen's church, right up the hill — and Rebecca, a world traveler, bringing in her original music which has many, many influences.”

Promotional flyers for the San Diego Black Arts and Culture Music Festival lie on the grass at a park, June 26, 2024.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Promotional flyers for the San Diego Black Arts and Culture Music Festival lie on the grass at a park, June 26, 2024.

There will also be local food vendors, visual art displays and cultural exhibits.

“It's really a tribute to Black Music Month, which is in June. So we piggy-backed on that to create this event,” said Gaidi Finnie, executive director of the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts, which oversees funding in the district.

He said this is the first ever Black Arts and Culture District Music Festival, and he hopes it will become an annual event.

Dial expects the festival to uplift and inspire the local community and provide a safe haven through a sense of family.

“The whole purpose of us even doing this is to bring that economic independence and that artistic expression and sense of community back to this space in a real way,” Dial said about the Black Arts and Culture District.

The music festival is a free event for the public and takes place at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Park, Saturday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Arts & Culture Black Culture
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
